BELOIT — It’s called home sweet home for a reason, but Beloit College’s Buccaneers are finding the friendly confines of ABC Supply Stadium has its own charm.
Beloit swept three games against Midwest Conference foe Grinnell College there, following up Monday night’s 7-5 win over the Pioneers by sweeping Tuesday’s double-header, 11-1 and 7-6.
Beloit improved to 8-5 overall and 3-0 in MWC play. Grinnell is 3-11 and 0-3.
“I still wish we had been able to play at our place,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “Playing there cost (Matt) O’Leary at least two home runs because the outfield fence is that much deeper. We were just happy to be able to play. There’s no way we could have played at our place on Monday and it was 50-50 on Tuesday.”
The Bucs scored five runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to put Grinnell away in eight innings in the opener.
Beloit scored a pair of runs in the third inning and made it 5-0 in the fifth. O’Leary, the hero of Monday’s win, was also the early catalyst in this game, driving in his team’s first run with a single in the third inning and later scoring on Garrison Ferone’s base hit.
In the fifth, O’Leary’s double scored Deven Irwin and Ferone then knocked him in with a single.
After Grinnell plated a run in the seventh, the Bucs got five, highlighted by a two-run double by Brett Kiger and a two-run triple by Evan Zenger.
Ferone’s double in the eighth scored O’Leary for a third time and ended the game at 11-1.
O’Leary finished 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Ferone was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Eamon Burke (1-1) started on the mound for Beloit and worked 6 1-3 shutout innings. Nolan Wright allowed a run in 2-3 of an inning before Jack Alport worked a scoreless eighth.
“In Florida we pitched great the first part of the week and terrible the last three games,” DeGeorge said. “Against Grinnell our pitching was pretty good. Burke was fantastic today and (Kaiya) Nishino was solid in the second game, plus our relief pitching was good. We went into the season expecting our pitching to be strong and if it is, we will contend.
“We faced a well-coached, good team and swept them so I am very happy to be 3-0 in conference.”
Game two featured 22 hits, but the most either team could score in an inning was two runs.
The Bucs led 4-1 after four innings and 6-2 after five. Grinnell outscored Beloit 4-1 after that, but it wasn’t enough.
Ferone had another big game, going 4-for-4 with a run scored and and RBI, and Miles Souza was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Jack Alport was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. It was feast or famine for the Bucs as they had 12 hits, but also 12 strikeouts.
Kaiya Nishino (3-2) started for the Bucs and went six innings to pick up the win, allowing seven hits and three runs. Caleb Lasher collected his second save, allowing three hits and three runs in three innings.
• LINESCORES:
Game 1
BELOIT 11, GRINNELL 1 (8inn)
Grinnell…000 000 10 — 1 10 1
Beloit……002 030 51 — 11 11 1
Leading hitters: GC, Richardson 2x3; Tashjian 2x4, 1 RBI; Esperan 2x4; McCain 2x4. BC, O’Leary 3x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ferone 3x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kiger 1x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Zenger 1x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Irwin 1x3, 2 runs. 2B: Richardson, O’Leary, Ferone, Connor. 3B: Zenger.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): GC, Jungers (L, 1-2, 5.0-6-5-5-1-4); Nakamoto (1.0-0-0-0-0-2); Lane (0.2-2-5-5-3-2); Shedd 1.0-3-1-1-0-2). BC, Burke (W,1-1, 6.1-6-0-0-3-2; Wright 0.2-2-1-1-0-0; Alport 1.0-2-0-0-0-1).
Game 2
BELOIT 7, GRINNELL 6
Grinnell…010 011 021 — 6 10 3
Beloit……210 120 10x — 7 12 2
Leading hitters: GC, Porter 2x5, 1 RBI; Crawford 2x5, 1 run; McCurdy 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Fournier 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI. BC, Garrison 4x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Zenger 1x4, 2 runs; Miles 3x4, 5 RBI; Alport 2x4, 2 runs. 2B: Porter, Crawford. 3B: O’Leary.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): GC, Shauf (L,0-2, 4.0-7-4-4-3-5; Haaland (2.0-3-2-0-0-4); Cerrato (1.0-1-1-1-0-3); Borberg (1.0-1-0-0-0-0). BC, Nishino (W,2-1, 6.0-7-3-3-2-1); Laser (S,2, 3.0-3-3-3-1-1).