BELOIT — It’s called home sweet home for a reason, but Beloit College’s Buccaneers are finding the friendly confines of ABC Supply Stadium has its own charm.

Beloit swept three games against Midwest Conference foe Grinnell College there, following up Monday night’s 7-5 win over the Pioneers by sweeping Tuesday’s double-header, 11-1 and 7-6.

Recommended for you