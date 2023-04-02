BELOIT—The Beloit College baseball team might have to instill a new motto into the program: show no mercy.
Because the Buccaneers have not only been beating their opponents, but they have been absolutely dominating them as they run-ruled Knox College in all three of its games over the weekend.
Beloit’s streak of shutouts now moves to four games, and it has moved to a 7-0 record in the Midwest Conference. It has won eight straight and hasn’t lost once since returning from its Florida spring trip.
The series moved to The Ballpark at Strong Stadium in Beloit for a doubleheader on Sunday, which Beloit swept with a 10-0 win in game one and a 13-0 win in game two.
Evan Zenger smacked a double down the left field line in the third and scored on a passed ball in the second to make it 1-0 in favor of the Bucs.
Brett Kiger smacked a bomb and Jimmy Yanow had a pinch-hit double to make it 6-0 in the fifth. Kiger singled in another run in the sixth as the Bucs cruised to another victory.
Eamon Burke moved to 2-1 after getting the win and he struck out eight while allowing three hits in six innings pitched.
Matt O’Leary and Kiger both had two hits and two walks while Deven Irwin had a team-high three hits.
The Bucs bullying of Knox continued in Sunday’s second game as they went up 13-0 before three full innings were even complete.
Garrison Ferone scored on a wild pitch to get the party started as Zenger’s double and a single from Souza made it 3-0.
Then Beloit’s bats exploded in the second as nine runs crossed the plate as the Bucs batted completely through the order and then some.
Vogel and Ferone both had RBI doubles during the onslaught while Irwin had a two-run single. Ferone walked in a run in his second at-bat of the inning.
Beloit finished with 15 hits to the Prairie Fire’s three.
Vogel went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Ferone and Zenger were both 2-of-2 with two RBIs.
Kaiya Nishino got the win for the Bucs after completing six innings and allowing only three hits and no walks while striking out four.
•SATURDAY RECAP: The Bucs jumped all over the Prairie Fire early, pouring on six runs in the second to take a commanding lead and never looking back in a 13-0 win in Galesburg, Illinois to begin the series.
Jack Alport ripped a base hit to bring one across in the second before O’Leary smacked a two-run RBI double. Ferone’s single made it 4-0 and a groundout and sac fly gave the Bucs a six-run advantage.
Kiger hit a solo homer in the fifth, his league-leading fourth bomb of the season, before a five-run sixth turned the game into a laugher that ended in the mercy rule.
Hononegah grad Aiden Phipps got the win after throwing a dominant six innings where he allowed only one hit and two walks while punching out five.
Miles Souza was a perfect 4-of-4 from the plate with an RBI and three runs while Irwin went 3-of-4 as Beloit recorded 17 hits.
LINESCORE:
Saturday’s game
BELOIT 13, KNOX 0
Beloit…..061 015 0 — 13 17 0
Knox......000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Leading hitters: BC, Souza 4x4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Irwin 3x4, 1 run; O’Leary 2x5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kiger 2x2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Vogel 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Zenger 1x4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Yanow 1x1, 1 run, 1 RBI. Knox, Shepherd 1x3, Thomas 1x3. 2B: O’Leary, Souza, Yaknow. 3B: Zenger. SB: Ferone. HBP: Kiger, Clark (Knox).
Pitching: BC, Phipps (W, 4-0) (6.0, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO); Stern (1.0, 1 hits, 0 runs, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). Knox, Hay (L, 2-1) (6.0, 17 hits, 13 runs, 13 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO); Verduin (1,0, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO).