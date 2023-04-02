BDN_230403_Bucs baseball
Beloit College's Deven Irwin points to the dugout after hitting a double in the first game against Knox on Sunday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The Beloit College baseball team might have to instill a new motto into the program: show no mercy.

Because the Buccaneers have not only been beating their opponents, but they have been absolutely dominating them as they run-ruled Knox College in all three of its games over the weekend.

