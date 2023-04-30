DE PERE, Wis.—Beloit College’s men finished third and women fourth in the St. Norbert Invitational on Saturday.
Beloit’s sprinters had a great day, led by T’Aira Boyance, who won both the 200 meters (25.75 seconds) and the 400 (58.75).
Jordyn McDaniel finished first in the 100 in 12.91 seconds. She was also third in the 200 (26.95). Darcel Royster was fourth in the 100 (13.52) and Candis Damste was fourth in the 200 (27.37).
Damste, Alayna Furch, McDonald and Boyance won the 4x400 relay in 4:10.07.
The Bucs also picked up a first from Hannah Welte in the 400 hurdles (1:09.39). She was fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.23) and third in the long jump (4.95 meters).
Beloit’s Liz Kalk won the high jump (5-04.50).
St. Norbert won the women’s title with 184.5 points, followed by UW-Stevens Point (128), Ripon (110), Beloit (95), Lawrence (80), Wisconsin Lutheran (53), Carroll (18) and Bryant & Stratton (4.5).
UW-Stevens Point men were first with 234.5 points, followed by St. Norbert (129.5), Beloit (71), Ripon (64), Bryant & Stratton (62), Wisconsin Lutheran (46), Lawrence (37), Lakeland (13), Concordia (7) and Marian (4).
The top finishes for Beloit’s men were a first by Nathaniel Otis in the 400 hurdles (56.50), a second by Emiliano Reyes in the shot put (13.09 meters, 42-11.5) and a second by the 4x100 relay of Daniel DeGeorge, Alexandre Atou, Nathaniel Otis and Ahmnasi Martin in 43.55.
The 4x400 team of Atou, Martin, Oris and Brandon Joly was third (3:35.92).
Otis picked up a fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.48) and Reyes was fourth in the discus (40.28 meters). Taking fifths were Ajani Joseph in the 100 (11.55), DeGeorge in the 200 (23.15) and Quintin Lottig in the 400 hurdles (1:01.41).
