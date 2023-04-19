BELOIT — A nine-run third inning powered Beloit College’s baseball team to a 12-5 victory over Lawrence in the first game of a Midwest Conference double-header.
The Vikings (9-16) surprised the Buccaneers in the nightcap, scoring five times in the ninth inning and winning 9-5 at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
In the first game, Jack Alport’s two-run home run was the biggest blow in the third for Beloit. Connor Vogel also hit a round-tripper in the fifth inning.
Beloit belted 13 hits, led by Vogel, who was 3-for-5 with a run scored and four RBIs. Matt O’Leary, Garrison Ferone and Miles Souza also had two hits apiece.
Aiden Phipps improved to 7-0 in the opener as he allowed seven hits and four runs (two earned) in five innings. He struck out two. Harvey Pena came on to pitch four innings and allow two hits and one run. He struck out three on his way to his fourth save.
The Bucs (21-8, 14-3) trailed 4-3 heading to the ninth when they allowed the nine-spot. Beloit scored two in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.
Beloit was outhit 11-6 and committed five errors. Brett Kiger was a bright spot, going 2-for-4 with a home run.
Tom Kosakowski started for the Bucs and allowed five hits three runs (one earned) in five innings of work. He struck out four. Tommy Murray was touched for six hits and six runs (four earned) in 3 1-3 innings. Caleb Lasher pitched the final 2-3 of an inning.