BELOIT—Beloit College’s softball team got its first Midwest Conference win of the season Wednesday, splitting a doubleheader with Ripon College.
The Buccaneers’ 7-3 win in the first game against the Red Hawks snapped a 16-game losing streak dating back to April 7.
After Ripon (13-21, 5-9 MWC) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth it seemed that Beloit (9-27, 1-13) finally had enough. It poured on seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, and the Bucs’ pitchers kept the score intact after allowing one in the fifth.
Sydney Harbison kicked it off with an RBI double. Jocelyn Jordan followed that up with an RBI single, Briana Arteaga smashed a three-run double, Maddie Moser had an RBI single and then scored on a throwing error to cap off the inning.
Helena Harrison threw four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. Kylie Witte finished the final three innings and allowed five hits and one earned run.
The Red Hawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings in game two. Jordan and Donath knocked in runs with singles in the second and third, and Moser stole home in the fifth but it wasn’t enough as Beloit fell 7-3.
Moser had two of the Bucs’ six hits.
Samantha Friedrichsohn took the loss after allowing nine hits and six earned runs in four innings.