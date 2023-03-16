Beloit College softball team wins first game of the season DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Mar 16, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLERMONT, Fla.—Beloit College softball team improved to 1-7 by earning its first win of the young season on Thursday in Florida.The Bucs fell to Plymouth State in an 8-7, nine-inning duel before winning an 11-5 romp over Fredonia.Maddie Moser and Kaylee Witte got the first runs across against Plymouth State with back-to-back bases loaded walks.Siddalee Meyers broke a 2-2 draw with a two-run single and it became a three-run contest off a wild pitch before the Panthers forced extra innings.Stella Lutes’ two-run single gave the Bucs the lead in the ninth, but a duo of errors in the bottom of the ninth helped Plymouth get the win.Samantha Friedrichsohn tossed five innings with only five hits and no runs.After a solo home run gave Fredonia a brief lead, RBI doubles from Witte and Sydney Harbison made it 3-1 in favor of Beloit.Beloit scored five runs in the fifth and sixth to put the game out of reach.Witte went 3-of-3 with a double and homer while Harbison was 2-of-4 with two RBIs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents stage protest at Muskego school board meeting Action plan announced to ensure Beloit student athlete safety Beloit Memorial High School debuts spring musical Mamma Mia! Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Beloit school board candidates speak at forum Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime