APPLETON, Wis.—Beloit College’s softball team collected a pair of victories at Lawrence University on Wednesday afternoon, exploding for a 14-2, five-inning victory in the opener and pulling out a 4-1 win in the nightcap.
Lawrence led 2-1 after three innings in the first game, but the Buccaneers responded with six runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth to put the run-rule into effect.
Beloit had 16 hits in the game, including three doubles. Ten Bucs registered hits, led by Kaitlynn Taft’s 3-for-4 game. She had three runs scored and an RBI. Stephannie Lopez and Zoe Landolt both had a pair of hits and tallied RBIs.
Maddy Pfortmiller continued her late-season surge, allowing two runs in a complete five-inning win. She has not issued a base on balls in her past three appearances.
Taft got things going in game two with a solo home run in the first inning.
Lawrence tied it at 1-1 in the third, but the Bucs scored three times in the fourth. Taft reached on an error and Isabel Johnson was hit by a pitch. Cora Aubert singled and an error allowed two runners to score. Aubert scored on a fielder’s choice by Maddie Moser for a 4-1 lead.
Aubert made it stand up in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just one more runner to make it to third base. She struck out four while scattering seven hits.
Taft led the Bucs going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.