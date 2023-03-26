BELOIT — After struggling most of the early season to put it all together, Beloit College’s softball team turned a corner on Friday with a pair of one-run victories over visiting Alverno College, including a walk-off in game one.

Freshman Kaylee Witte, from North Boone, delivered the game-winner with a bases-loaded two-run double over the left fielder’s head with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. That gave Beloit a 4-3 victory. Beloit won the nightcap 3-2 to improve to 4-10 overall.

Recommended for you