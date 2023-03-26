BELOIT — After struggling most of the early season to put it all together, Beloit College’s softball team turned a corner on Friday with a pair of one-run victories over visiting Alverno College, including a walk-off in game one.
Freshman Kaylee Witte, from North Boone, delivered the game-winner with a bases-loaded two-run double over the left fielder’s head with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. That gave Beloit a 4-3 victory. Beloit won the nightcap 3-2 to improve to 4-10 overall.
Alverno had a 3-0 lead in the opener, but Angela Donath drove in a run in the third inning with a single and Maddie Moser picked up an RBI single in the fourth. Moser led the Bucs with a 2-for-2 game.
Samantha Friedrichsohn (1-3) earned the victory, allowing eight hits and no earned runs. She fanned four and walked no one.
In game two, Moser gave Beloit the lead with an RBI double, but Alverno went on top 3-2 in the fourth.
In the bottom of the inning, Briana Arteaga belted a two-run, two-out single to give the Bucs the lead. The game was called due to darkness after Alverno didn’t score in the fifth inning.
Beloit had seven hits, including two each by Arteaga and Witte. Cora Aubert (2-3) picked up the win, allowing two runs and striking out two.
The Bucs travel to Carroll for a twinbill Wednesday.