BELOIT—Beloit College’s softball team has struggled moch of the spring, so the Buccaneers took out their frustrations on visiting Maranatha Baptist Tuesday afternoon at the Strong Softball Complex.

Beloit swept a doubleheader, 8-0 and 14-0 as pitchers Maddy Pfortmiller and Cora Aubert tossed a pair of 1-hitters.

The Bucs collected 23 hits. Freshman Kit Kronberger was 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and a double to register five RBIs.

In the first game, Pfortmiller struck out six with one walk to improve to 4-4. Hannah Beran gave her all the offense she needed when she belted a bases-clearing double in a five-run fourth inning.

Sidda Meyers was 3-for-3 to lead the Bucs.

In the nightcap, Kronberger kicked off the scoring with a three-run home run in a fourth-run first inning.

Stephannie Lopez, Kronberger and Maddie Moser were all 2-for-2 in the game.

Aubert fanned nine without issuing a walk.

The Bucs (5-12) host Illinois College for a twinbill Saturday at 1 p.m.

