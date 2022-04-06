Beloit College softball team sweeps Maranatha Baptist By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6, 2022 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Beloit College’s softball team has struggled moch of the spring, so the Buccaneers took out their frustrations on visiting Maranatha Baptist Tuesday afternoon at the Strong Softball Complex.Beloit swept a doubleheader, 8-0 and 14-0 as pitchers Maddy Pfortmiller and Cora Aubert tossed a pair of 1-hitters.The Bucs collected 23 hits. Freshman Kit Kronberger was 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and a double to register five RBIs.In the first game, Pfortmiller struck out six with one walk to improve to 4-4. Hannah Beran gave her all the offense she needed when she belted a bases-clearing double in a five-run fourth inning.Sidda Meyers was 3-for-3 to lead the Bucs.In the nightcap, Kronberger kicked off the scoring with a three-run home run in a fourth-run first inning.Stephannie Lopez, Kronberger and Maddie Moser were all 2-for-2 in the game.Aubert fanned nine without issuing a walk.The Bucs (5-12) host Illinois College for a twinbill Saturday at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime