BELOIT—Beloit College’s softball team belted out 12 hits, including a 3-run home run by freshman Kaylee Witte and held off a rally by the Rockford University Regents to win 11-9 and snap a three-game skid.
The Buccaneers (2-10), playing their first games at home, dropped the opener 3-2 before bouncing back to the nightcap.
Rockford scored all three of its runs in the first game in the first inning off losing pitcher Samantha Fredrichsohn (0-3). She worked six innings allowing 10 hits, but only the three runs, walking one and striking out two. Cora Aubert came on to work a scoreless seventh.
The Bucs tallied both of their runs in the sixth. G Calderon led Beloit’s seven-hit attack going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Rockford led 4-0 in game two heading to the bottom of the third. Beloit responded with eight runs in the innings, including a steal of home by winning pitcher Aubert.
Aubert was replaced by reliever Helena Harrison to start the fourth, but after she allowed three hits and a pair of runs, retiring just one batter, the starter went back in. Aubert (1-3) ended up working 6.2 innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs (five earned).
She helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. She had plenty of help and not just from Witte, who finished 1-for-3 with four RBIs. Maddie Moser was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Isabel Johnosn was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Siddalee Meyer was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Bucs host Alverno College for a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.