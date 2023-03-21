BELOIT—Beloit College’s softball team belted out 12 hits, including a 3-run home run by freshman Kaylee Witte and held off a rally by the Rockford University Regents to win 11-9 and snap a three-game skid.

The Buccaneers (2-10), playing their first games at home, dropped the opener 3-2 before bouncing back to the nightcap.

Recommended for you