BELOIT—On a day when Beloit College’s softball team was honoring its senior class, one of them pitched one of the best games of her career.
Maddy Pfortmiller was in total control, pitching a 5-hitter as the Buccaneers shut out visiting Monmouth College 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at the Strong Stadium Complex. The Scots won the nightcap 2-1.
Pfortmiller didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. She also pitched two scoreless innings in the second game, not allowing a hit or walk and striking out two more.
In the opener, Beloit broke up the scoreless game in the fourth inning. Emily Stapay hit a one-out double and a wild pitch on strike three put runners on the corners. Pinch-runner Ella Diers scored on Kaitlynn Taft’s bunt.
A home run by Angela Donath doubled the Bucs’ lead in the fifth inning.
Isabel Johnson was 2-for-2 for Beloit.
The nightcap was another pitchers’ duel. This time it was the Scots scoring single runs in the first and fifth for a 2-0 lead.
Beloit threatened in the seventh. Donath collected a one-out single, but was retired on a fielder’s choice by Stephannie Lopez. Stapay and Riley Conn both singled to score Lopez for a 2-1 game. A flyout ended the threat.
Stapay was 2-for-4. Cora Aubert suffered the loss, despite allowing just one earned run. She didn’t walk a batter and fanned three.
TRACK AND FIELD: Beloit College’s women finished seventh and men ninth in the Meet of Champions hosted by Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., on Saturday.
Madelein Holicky was Beloit’s top finisher, winning the 5000 in 24:02.05.
T’Aira Boyance and Liz Kalk both took second places. Boyance was runnerup in the 100-meter dash in 12.51 seconds and Kalk posted a height of 1.57 meters in the high jump.
Taking fourths for the Bucs were Alayna Furch in the 400 (1:02.82) and Hannah Welte in the 400 hurdles (1:10.77). Boyance was seventh in the 200 (25.84).
Brandon Joly was the top finisher for Beloit’s men with a ninth in the 400 (52.10).
The women’s 4x100 meter relay was the top relay finisher. The Bucs’ combination finished just off the podium with a time of 49.43 for fourth. The top men’s relay was Beloit’s clocking of 43.49 in the 4x100 that was good for seventh.