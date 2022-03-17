CLERMONT, Fla.—Senior pitcher Maddy Pfortmiller pitched a gem Thursday, leading Beloit College to a 5-2 win over Roger Williams University in nine innings. The Bucs (2-6) dropped their second game 11-4 to North Park.
Pfortmiller (2-2) went all nine innings, striking out eight without a walk and allowed one earned run.
Kaitlynn Taft’s infield single scored the first run in the top of the fourth. RWU tied it up in the sixth and no one scored in the seventh.
International tie breaker rules were used so the Bucs’ sent Briana Arteaga to second base to open the eighth. Isabel Johnson moved her to third with a bunt single and Sydney Harbison followed with an RBI single to give Beloit a one-run lead.
The Hawks tied it in the bottom of the inning, but a phenomenal catch by Sidda Meyers in shallow right was the third out.
Maddie Moser started the ninth on second. Taft singled to put runners on the corners. Meyers bunted safely to load the bases. Kaitlyn Ramdath’s one-out single brought in a run. Kit Kronberger collected an RBI on a groundout and a passed ball made it 5-2.
Myer was 3-for-5 with a run scored. Taft, Johnson and Harbison all had two hits.
North Park pulled away in the second game with a five-run sixth inning. Taft knocked in a pair of runs. Cora Aubert (0-6) took the loss.
• BASEBALL: Beloit (2-4) fell to Oswego State, 9-4, in Auburndale, Fla., Thursday. Oswego built a 7-2 lead through four innings. The Bucs managed only three hits, including a solo home run by Matt O’Leary.
Starter Jacob Sligar suffered the loss, striking out four while allowing six earned runs in four innings of work. Eamon Burke came on to pitch the final five innings, fanning six while walking one and allowing three hits and two runs.