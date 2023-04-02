BELOIT — After skidding to a 1-9 start on their spring trip to Florida, Beloit College’s Buccaneers ironically needed the fickle Midwestern spring weather to really begin to heat up.
A 5-0 and 17-7 sweep of visiting Mount Mary on Sunday gave the Beloit softball team five straight victories and moved them to 6-10 overall.
“Florida was a time we used to figure out how we worked together as a team,” said sophomore catcher Sydney Harbison who had a bases-clearing double during a five-run third inning in Sunday’s opener. “That was really the first outside work we had and we needed to try some different things.”
It wasn’t exactly a disaster in Florida, either. Of the Bucs’ nine losses, three were by one run and two others by two.
“We were testing things out, trying different positions,” said freshman Kaylee Witte, from North Boone, who pitched in both games and homered twice in the nightcap. “By the end of the trip I think we got in a good rhythm and when we got back we knew where we were going to play and what we needed to do.”
Head coach Kim Zarling's Bucs had one big inning in the first game, but that was plenty as starter Cora Aubert (3-3) scattered seven hits in five shutout innings and Witte worked the final two scoreless innings to complete the shutout.
Witte said pitching in college is an adjustment from the Big Northern Conference.
“Some of the Big Northern teams had pitchers like this, but not all of them,” she said. “Accuracy is the biggest difference. They can place the pitch where they want it. We really stress pounding the spot you’re trying to hit rather than just velocity. I’m confident when I hit spots, I can get outs.”
Angela Donath led off Beloit’s third inning with a single. She stole second and an out later, Maddie Moser knocked her in with a double over the center fielder’s head.
Witte, playing in short sleeves, lined a run-scoring double down the left field line.
Aubert and Siddalee Meyers both reached on bunts to load the bases and Harbison scored everyone for a 5-0 lead when her long drive landed on the warning track in left center.
That was it for Beloit’s offense in the first game, but it didn’t matter as Aubert and Witte kept frustrating Mount Mary’s batters.
“We’re trying to score more runs early and in multiple innings,” said Harbison, who prepped at Beloit Turner. “I think we’ve hit balls in play, but just right at people.”
They broke out in the second game. The Bucs pounded out 15 hits and scored six runs in the first inning, twice in the second and nine times in the third.
Witte had a terrific game, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and six RBIs. She hit a grand slam in the first inning and a two-run blast in the second.
Her former North Boone teammate, Hannah Beran, also blasted a grand slam in the third inning.
The Bucs’ Siddalee Meyers, Briana Arteaga, Moser and Stella Lutes all had two hits. Moser and Jocelyn Jordan both hit doubles.
Winning pitcher Witte pitched three innings, allowing three hits and two runs, one earned, and left with her earned run average at 2.33 for the season.
“I think if you look at the conference rankings we were ranked sixth, but if we continue to keep working and continue to improve we can surprise teams in conference,” Harbison said.
• LINESCORES:
Game 1
BELOIT 5, MOUNT MARY 0
Mount Mary..000 000 0 – 0 7 1
Beloit……..005 000 x – 5 11 2
Leading batters: MM, Peterson 2x4, Allen 2x3. BC, Donath 1x4, 1 run; Moser 4x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Witte 1x4, 1 RBI; Aubert 1x3, 1 run; Meyers 1x3, 1 run; Harbison 1x1, 3 RBI; Acosta 2x3. 2B: Moser, Witte, Harbison.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): MM, Lupa (L,5-6), 2.1-5-2-2-2-1); DeGraef (3.1-5-2-2-1-3); DeFore (0.1-1-0-0-0-0). BC, Aubert (W,3-3), 5.0-7-0-0-1-1; Witte 2.0-0-0-0-2-1).
Game 2
BELOIT 17, MOUNT MARY 7
Mount Mary..011 05 – 7 7 2
Beloit………629 0x – 17 15 2
Leading hitters: MM, Hames 2x3, 1 run; DeFore 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; DeGraef 1x3, 2 RBI. BC, Siddalee 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Arteaga 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Moser 2x2, 3 runs; Witte 3x3, 2 runs, 6 rbi; Lutes 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Jordan 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Langford 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Beran 1x2, 2 runs, 4 RBI. 2B: Gomez, Moser, Jordan. HR: Witte, Beran.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): MM, DeFore (L,0-3), 2.0-9-7-5-1-1; DeGraef (2.0-6-10-10-2-0). BC, Witte (W,1-4, 3.0-3-2-1-1-2); Friedrichsohn (2.0-4-5-1-4-3).