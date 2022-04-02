BELOIT — Beloit College’s softball team showed marked improvement in the nightcap, but still dropped a double-header on Friday against visiting Lake Forest in Midwest Conference action, 12-1 (five innings) and 8-7.
The Foresters were in charge from the outset of the opener, scoring five runs in the first inning.
Beloit starter Maddy Pfortmiller suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one. Emily Stapay had two hits and drove in Beloit’s lone run.
The nightcap was much closer with Beloit leading 5-2 at one point, falling behind 8-5 and then nearly pulling off a late comeback.
Trailing 8-5 in the seventh inning, Briana Arteaga led off the inning with a walk. She moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a single by Stephannie Lopez. Emily Stapay’s RBI single plated Arteaga.
Hannah Beran came on to pinch-run for Stapay. Kaitlynn Taft walked to load the bases.
The Foresters (9-9) recorded an out, but Maddie Moser walked to drive in a run and close the Bucs within 8-7. Pinch-hitter Riley Conn flied out to shallow right center. Beran tried to tag up and score, but was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
Lopez, Stapay and Siddalee Meyers all had three hits and the Bucs (3-12) had 12 as a team. Lopez drove in two runs.