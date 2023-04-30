LAKE FOREST, Ill.—The Beloit College softball team will have to keep looking for its first Midwest Conference victory of the season after being swept in a doubleheader against Lake Forest on Saturday.

Beloit (8-26, 0-12 MWC) was routed by the Foresters (21-12, 8-4) 17-5 before also falling in the nightcap 8-1.

