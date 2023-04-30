LAKE FOREST, Ill.—The Beloit College softball team will have to keep looking for its first Midwest Conference victory of the season after being swept in a doubleheader against Lake Forest on Saturday.
Beloit (8-26, 0-12 MWC) was routed by the Foresters (21-12, 8-4) 17-5 before also falling in the nightcap 8-1.
The Foresters made a statement to start game one, scoring five runs in the first inning, eight more in the second and four in the third for a 17-0 lead.
The Bucs got some offense going in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Isabel Johnson and a three-run homer from Sydney Harbison. Kaylee Witte added an RBI groundout in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the mercy rule.
Three different Bucs’ pitchers allowed four or more earned runs over the five innings but Helena Harrsion did throw a scoreless fifth inning.
The Foresters got off to a quick start again in the nightcap, going up 4-0.
Beloit was outhit 12-3 as Siddalee Meyers went 2-for-3 with a run. Jocelyn Jordan hit an RBI double to score Meyers and ensure the Bucs weren’t shut out.
Samantha Friedrichsohn threw all seven innings and allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs.
The Bucs’ home doubleheader against Ripon on Sunday was rescheduled to Wednesday due to rain. Game one starts at 9 a.m.