BELOIT—The weather may have cleared up enough to play, but Elmhurst College rained down the runs over the Beloit College softball team, which was swept 15-2 and 5-1 in a doubleheader on Thursday.The two losses drop the Buccaneers to 8-18 on the season, and it is their eighth-straight loss.Kaylee Witte made it one-all in the first inning with a sacrifice fly and Siddalee Meyers singled home Angela Donath, who had singled, to make it 2-1 Beloit in the second.But that's when the Bluejays busted out a 12-run third inning to turn the game into a rout. Elmhurst batted around and recorded nine hits in the nightmarish inning for Beloit.Elmhurst finished with 13 hits to Beloit's five. Donath and Meyers each finished with two hits.Helena Harrison took the loss after allowing 10 earned runs on eight hits. Witte finished the last 2.1 innings and allowed five runs, none earned, on five hits.The nightcap was much closer, but the Bucs found themselves down 4-1 in the second. Briana Arteaga scored on a passed ball for Beloit's lone run. Meyers had a double as five different Bucs got a hitElmhurst got another run across in the fourth. The game was called after the sixth due to darkness.Cora Aubert went six innings for Beloit and allowed four earned runs on 11 hits.The Bucs will next play a slew of Midwest Conference games this weekend as they hope to improve on an 0-6 record.First, Beloit will travel to Monmouth for a doubleheader on Saturday before traveling to Grinnell College for another doubleheader on Sunday.1st gameELMHURST 15, Beloit 2Elmhurst…2012 10 — 15 13 1Beloit……….110 00 — 2 5 3Leading hitters: EC, Coon 2x3, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; O'Leary 2x3, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; Orel 2x2, 2 Runs, 2 RBI; Morley 2x3, 1 Run, 3 RBIs; Dunk 1x2, 3 Runs, 1 RBI; Pisauro 1x1, 1 RBI; Trost 1x4, 1 Run, 2 RBI; Falk 1x2, 2 Runs. BC, Donath 2x2, 1 Run; Meyers 2x2, 1 RBI; Moser 1x2. 2B: Coon, O'Leary, Pisauro. 3B: Orel. HR: Dunk.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): EC, Pisauro (W,6-6, 4.0-4-2-1-2-3); Cavicchio (1.0-1-0-0-0-0). BC, Harrison (L,2-1, 2.2-8-10-10-2-2); Witte (2.1-5-5-0-2-1).2nd gameELMHURST 5, BELOIT 1Elmhurst…220 100 — 5 11 0Beloit……….100 000 — 1 5 2Leading hitters: EC, Dunk 3x4, 1 Run, 1 RBI; O'Leary 2x4, 1 RBI; Proffitt 2x3, 1 Run; Coon 1x4, 2 Runs; Mockenhau 1x3, 1 RBI. Artega 1x3, 1 Run; Moser 1x3; Donath 1x1; Jordan 1x3; Meyers 1x2. 2B: Artega, Meyers O'Leary 2, Coon.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): EC, O'Leary (W, 6.0-5-1-0-1-9). BC, Aubert (L, 6.0-11-5-4-2-1).