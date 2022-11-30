Beloit College softball offering youth winter camps By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—The Beloit College softball winter camps are returning this January. The Buccaneers will host four clinics in the new turf O’Neill Fieldhouse in the Beloit College Powerhouse.The cost for each clinic is $45.The following clinics will be offered:— Jan. 14, Catching Clinic. 10-11:30 a.m. (ages 7-12). Noon-1:45 p.m. (ages 13-18).— Jan. 15, Pitching Clinic. 10-11:30 a.m. (ages 7-12). Noon-1:45 p.m. (ages 13-18).— Jan. 21, Hitting Clinic. 10-11:30 a.m. (ages 7-12). Noon-1:45 p.m. (ages 13-18).— Jan. 22, Defensive Skills Clinic. 10-11:30 a.m. (ages 7-10). Noon-1:30 p.m. (ages 11-14). 2-4 p.m. (High school).To register or for more information, contact Coach Kim Zarling (608-363-2251) or see the Beloit Athletics Fan Zone—Camps and Clinics at www.beloitcollegeathletics.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit, Janesville, elsewhere seeing experienced cops leaving Beloit man's parole deferred for 10 months, in 1994 murder case Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns in full force to Beloit's downtown 64-year-old South Beloit woman accused of hit-and-run, reckless driving Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime