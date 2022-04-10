GALESBURG, Ill.—Beloit College’s softball team rolled to an 8-0 victory in five innings in the opener of a doubleheader with Knox College on Sunday and then pulled out a 6-4 win in the nightcap.
Beloit tallied five runs in the first inning of game one. Sidda Meyers led off with a single and moved up when Knox committed an error on Briana Arteaga’s sacrifice bunt. Emily Stapay followed with an RBI single and an error scored the second run.
After Isabel Johnson walked to load the bases, Maddie Moser knocked in two with a single. Sydney Haribson’s RBI single made it 5-0.
Meyers led off the fourth with a double and Beloit loaded the bases on Arteaga’s single and a walk to Stephannie Lopez. Stapay belted a sacrifice fly and Angela Donath’s single plated another. An eighth run came home on an error.
Winning pitcher Maddy Pfortmiller allowed only three hits while strikeout out four in four innings. Helena Harrison closed out the game.
Pfortmiller also won game two. She allowed three earned runs while walking one and striking out seven.
Meyers and Arteaga combined for seven hits and two runs scored in the nightcap. Lopez, Kaitlynn Taft and Johnson added two hits apiece.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Saturday, Illinois College dealt the Bucs a pair of losses, 10-1 (five innings) and 7-3.
Beloit managed only three hits—by Meyers, Stapay and Taft—in dropping the first game. Taft’s double scored Donath with the lone run. Kit Kronberger (0-2) suffered the loss.
In the nightcap, IC took a 2-0 lead in the first, but Beloit rallied to lead 3-2 on RBI singles by Johnson, Hannah Beran and Meyers. The Bucs’ offense stalled after that and the Lady Blues pushed across five runs in the final six innings.
Meyers had two of Beloits seven hits. fortmiller suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs while striking out three.