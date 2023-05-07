BELOIT—The Beloit College softball team ended a tough season on a high note with a doubleheader sweep over Lawrence on Sunday.
The Buccaneers edged out the Vikings (5-33, 1-15) 3-0 in game one before winning the nightcap with a 12-1 rout.
Samantha Friedrichsohn had a stellar outing with a complete game shutout in game one. She only allowed three hits over the seven innings and struck out two.
The Bucs got all three runs in the sixth as Jess Coppe had a one-run single, Isabel Johnson scored on a wild pitch and Maddie Moser ripped an RBI single.
Beloit used a nine-run first inning in game two to put the five-inning game away early.
Angela Donath had a one-run triple and a bases-clearing double as she went 2-for-2 with a team-high four RBIs. Jocelyn Jordan had three hits and Johnson went 2-for-2 from the plate.
Cora Aubert knocked in two runs, and she pitched all five innings while only allowing one unearned run on four hits.
The Vikings committed four errors in the nightcap.
The Bucs finished with an overall record of 11-27, 3-13 in the MWC.
1st game
BELOIT 3, LAWRENCE 0
Lawrence…..000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Beloit………….000 003 — 3 4 1
Leading hitters: Law, Haller 1x2, Boyle 1x3, Villa 1x3. BC, Moser 1x4, 1 RBI; Coppe 1x2, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Witte 1x3, Johnson 1x1, 1 Run. 2B: Villa, Witte, Johnson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Law, Angemi (L,0-11,5.1-3-3-3-5-1); Rueda-Mar (0.2-1-0-0-0-0). BC, Friedrichsohn (W,3-10,7.0-3-0-0-3-2).
2nd game
BELOIT 12, LAWRENCE 1
Lawrence…..100 00 — 1 4 4
Beloit………….900 3 — 12 11 1
Leading hitters: Law, Jeneske 0x2, 1 RBI; Haller 2x3, 1 Run. BC, Donath 2x2, 1 Run, 4 RBIs; Aubert 1x2, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; Arteaga 1x2, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; Johnson 2x2, 1 Run; Lutes 1x1, 1 Run; Jordan 3x3, 2 Runs; Moser 0x2, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Reyes 0x1, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Witte 0x2, 1 Run, 1 RBI, Quinlivan 0x1, 1 RBI
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Law, Mercer (L,1-7,0.2-3-8-2-3-1); Rueda-Mar (3.0-7-4-2-3-1); Swanson (0.1-1-0-0-1-0). BC, Aubert (W,4-9,5.0-4-1-0-1-2).
