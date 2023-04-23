GRINNELL, Iowa—The tough times continue for the Beloit College softball team after it was swept in back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday to drop to 0-10 in Midwest Conference play.
It also brings the Buccaneers’ losing streak to 12-straight games, and they sit at 8-22 overall.
Beloit was shut out 8-0 in game one against Grinnell College on Sunday before falling 12-4 in the nightcap.
Maddie Moser and Siddalee Meyers each had two hits for the Bucs in game one, but Beloit was unable to scratch a run across.
The Pioneers built up a 5-0 lead through the second inning.
Helena Harrison took the loss for the Bucs after going 4.1 innings and allowing seven hits and eight runs (six earned) with one strikeout.
Angela Donath’s two-run bomb to left made it 4-2 in the third inning of game two, but Grinnell got three runs back in the bottom half of the inning and added two more in the fourth to turn the game into a rout.
Kaylee Witte had an RBI single while Donath went 3-for-3 from the plate. Jess Coppe was 2-for-3 with two runs.
• SATURDAY RECAP: The Bucs were shut out 6-0 in the first game against Monmouth and then were edged 7-5 in the night cap.
Beloit only managed one hit, a single by Donath, in game one. The Scots had 12 hits but got three of their six runs on two errors and a wild pitch.
The Bucs went up 2-0 in game two when a run came across on an error before Jocelyn Jordan smacked an RBI single.
The Scots tied it up in the bottom of the first, and took a 5-2 lead in the second. But, Beloit’s Colleen Quinlivan hit an RBI single and Donath had a two-run double to tie it up in the fourth.
But Monmouth answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on its way to victory.
Seven different Bucs recorded one hit while Witte took the loss by allowing four earned runs on eight hits.