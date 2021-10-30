BELOIT — Thanks to a goal by Abigail Membrino in the 50th minute Saturday, Beloit College’s Buccaneers are headed to the Midwest Conference Tournament for the first time since 1999.
Beloit (7-4-5, 4-1-3) needed to win its finale to clinch the berth and did so with a 1-0 shutout of visiting Cornell College at the Strong Soccer Complex.
League champion Knox College will host the semifinals and champion of the MWC Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Bucs earned the third seed and will face off against No. 2 seed Lake Forest on Friday at 11 a.m. Beloit’s semifinal will be held at Galesburg High School in Galesburg, Ill. The other semifinal features top-seeded Knox against No. 4 Lawrence at the Knox campus field. The winners meet in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Knox with an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament at stake.
Against Cornell (7-11-1, 2-5-1), teammates Natalie Ortiz and Mikaila Davis assisted on the goal by Membrino.
Audrey Ketterer opened the game in net for Beloit, facing six shots, but none were on frame in the first 45. Maya Betzler took over at the halfway mark, tallying three saves in the second half.
• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit College competed in the 2021 MWC Championships at Ripon College Saturday.
Junior Lexy Olson led Beloit by finishing 45th with a time of 27:36.21. She was joined on the course by teammates Carter Browne, Marianna Carus, Margaret Baugh, Josephine Czuj and Montana McMahon.
On the men’s side, sophomore Alexandre Atou was the first Buc to finish, in 66th place with a time of 31:17.13. Teammates Aiden Cortinas, Owen Eichfeld, Christian Bowers, Cristian Martinez-Zendejas and Zachary Cranna also ran for the Bucs.
Lawrence captured the team title for both the women’s 6K and men’s 8K.
• VOLLEYBALL: Beloit College dropped its regular-season finale to visiting Ripon, 3-2, on Saturday. The Bucs won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-23, but then dropped three straight, 18-25, 20-25, 10-15.
Beloit closed out the season 1-7 in MWC action and 6-17 overall. Ripon finished 2-6 and 10-16.
Senior Regina Guehlstorf was the lead hitter for Beloit with 13 kills. She added two blocks and an ace. Katrina Sanchez had 11 kills and 20 digs, plus two aces. Abbie Schmidt registered 25 assists and 12 digs while Cora Linos had 12 kills and 16 digs. Libero Komachi Naoe had 23 digs. Jade Mosquera also chipped in 20 digs.