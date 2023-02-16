BDN_230217_Bucs swim
Buy Now

Camden, left, and Maclaryn Leonard have always been in sync when it comes to their swimming careers.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Maclaryn and Camden Leonard have always been in sync.

The sibling duo from South Beloit both dedicated their athletic careers to swimming, went through a fine four years on the Hononegah swim teams and then chose to stay close to home and attend Beloit College.

Recommended for you