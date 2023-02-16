BELOIT—Maclaryn and Camden Leonard have always been in sync.
The sibling duo from South Beloit both dedicated their athletic careers to swimming, went through a fine four years on the Hononegah swim teams and then chose to stay close to home and attend Beloit College.
So, it’s no surprise that the two both had an outstanding weekend at the final home meet of the season at Robert G. Nicholls Natatorium against Knox on Feb. 4.
“It was the last hurrah to a great season,” Maclaryn said. “There was excitement because it was senior night, so it was my brother’s last home meet. And we had our final goodbye to our coach (Kevin Schober), because it’s his last season. It was just like a huge family event.”
The sophomore picked up three event wins with first-place finishes in the 50 backstroke (29.84), 50 freestyle (26.25) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.66). She also swam a leg of the 200 freestyle that finished first (2:04.25).
“I like the competitiveness of meets,” Maclaryn added. “They’re my favorite part because you get to get in and race. You get to see the progress and see what you’ve done in practice pay off.”
Older brother Camden made it a weekend to remember for the Leonards by also snatching three individual event wins while being on a winning relay.
“We’re in the home stretch,” Camden said. “And I’ve been training really hard this season. I picked up lifting and really got in the pool. I’ve been swimming for so long, I figured that I should go out as well as I can.”
The senior placed first in the 50 freestyle (22.43), 100 freestyle (50.88) and the 100 IM (58.43). He was also on the first-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:54.11).
Schober got to know both of them through the Beloit club swim team, formerly known as BAT, and then hired both to be lifeguards for the college before the two joined the team.
“They’ve got a nice, fun relationship,” Schober said. “They are their own people, but you can definitely tell that they are brother and sister sometimes. Both have been great to work with.”
Both started swimming because their parents wanted them involved in a sport, and since they enjoyed it recreationally, why not do it competitively?
“I kind of followed in Camden’s footsteps,” Maclaryn said. “He started to love it. And I always loved swimming, so I thought I would enjoy it too. And so we’ve both been swimming here on campus since we were both eight and ten.”
Camden said he enjoys doing the sport with his sister, but he adds that it doesn’t feel too connected.
“The men’s and women’s teams are separate seasons,” he said. “We’ll talk about swimming socially, but we don’t really give each other tips or pointers. In the pool I just shut off and go.”
Maclaryn understands the differences, but she also looks up to her older brother.
“We’re not competing with each other,” she said. “But he’s always going to be better because he is older and a male. I want to be better because he’s the best. It’s been nice to watch him and follow in his footsteps.”
Both have made an impact on the Buccaneers: Camden is the record holder in the 100 and 200 free while Maclaryn is the team’s manager.
“Cam is arguably one of the fastest guys we’ve had here,” Schober said. “He’s an amazing leader and person to have. And Maclaryn had every intention not to swim after high school, but she’s one of the fastest managers we’ve ever had.”
The Bucs will finish the season Friday through Sunday at the Midwest Conference Championships in Grinnell, Iowa.
And it will be the last time the Leonards compete in the same environment.
“It’s bittersweet,” Maclaryn said. “It’s going to be weird not having him here. I followed him from club to high school to college. It will be weird not having him around.”