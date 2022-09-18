CHICAGO—At first glance, a 43-10 loss at the University of Chicago wouldn’t seem to be anything to be too happy about if you’re a Buccaneer.
Unless you happened to be around for the 2021 meeting. The Maroons won at Beloit 66-0 a year ago and outgained the Bucs 598-34.
OK, so Saturday’s point swing wasn’t exactly in the Bucs’ favor. But it was definitely in the right direction and the total yardage was at least closer as well, with the Maroons (3-0) outgaining the visitors 497-224 at Stagg Field.
UC won its 10th straight over Beloit (0-3), shutting down the Bucs’ running game. After averaging 123 rushing yards the first two weeks, UC held Beloit to just 13 net rushing yards for an average of 0.5 yards per rush. Drake Marquez was limited to 29 yards on 13 attempts. The Maroons had seven tackles for loss.
With the running game stuffed, Beloit went to the air. Jacob Shafer completed 18-of-31 passes for 211 yards. A.J. Fitzpatrick caught eight passes for 81 yards and Jeto-Riv Sanon had four for 62, including one 42-yarder.
UC quarterback Wesley Gow completed 23-of-32 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
The Maroons scored in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Kyle James, who finished with 115 yards rushing and two TDs. The Bucs answered with a 39-yard field goal by Rafael Cervantes Jr.
In the second, Gow connected with Colman Smith on a 29-yard TD pass. Gow later hit Luke Degner with a 5-yard TD pass to make it 19-3 at the half.
At the start of the third quarter, Gow hit Smith with another 5-yard TD pass and UC took a 33-3 lead on a 66-yard TD run by James.
Will Goodman’s 35-yard field goal and Gow’s 3-yard TD run made it 43-10. Beloit put together an eight-play, 75-yard drive that Shafer capped when he scored on a 1-yard run. Cervantes added the PAT.
Boxscore:
U-Chicago 43, Beloit 10
Beloit……..0 3 0 7—10
U-Chicago.7 12 17 7—43
UC—Kyle, 2, run (Goodman kick)
BC—Cervantes, 39, field goal
UC—Smith, 29, pass from Gow (kick failed)
UC—Degner, 5, pass from Gow (kick failed)
UC—Smith, 5, pass from Gow (Janis run)
UC—Kyle, 66, run (kick failed)
UC—Goodman, 35, field goal
UC—Gow, 3, run (Goodman kick)
BC—Shafer, 1, run (Cervantes kick)
TEAM STATS—First downs: BC 11, UC 27. Rushing: BC 24-13, UC 44-254. Passing: BC 211, UC 273. Passes: BC 31-18-1, UC 33-24-0. Punts: BC 6-25.5, UC 3-34.3. Fumbles: BC 1-1, UC 0-0. Penalties: BC 3-35, UC 8-75.