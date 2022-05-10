BELOIT—Kaitlynn Taft received the Ruth C. Peterson Award as the top female senior and James Wicker earned the Pat Dawson Award as top male senior during Beloit College’s recent banquet announcing winners of the 2021-22 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Athletic Department Awards in Flood Arena.
Taft starred for the Buccaneers as a catcher and third baseman on the softball team. A four-year letterwinner and two-time All-Midwest Conference selection, she appeared in 101 career games. She ranked among the top 10 in program history with 96 career hits and a career batting average of .360.
Beloit’s Offensive Player of the Year the past two seasons, Taft was also the 2021 recipient of the Donald “Red” Janssen Award. Academically, she has been named to the MWC All-Academic Team twice and is a NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete.
Wicker is a fifth-year player for the Bucs’ baseball team. He also was a Donald “Red” Janssen Award winner after his junior year. A four-year letterwinner, he was voted the team’s Mr. Clutch and Most Improved Player in 2019 and the Team Player of the Year in 2020.
Wicker boasts a career average of .341, has amassed 110 hits and is fourth all-time in the hit-by-pitch category with 27.
Other award winners included:
• OUTSTANDING FRESHMEN: Receiving the awards for Outstanding Freshmen of the Year are Siddalee Meyers (softball, outfielder) and Eric Seo (men’s lacrosse, goalie).
Meyers started 31 games in the outfield and led Beloit with 39 hits, including a team-high 10 doubles and 20 runs scored. She was second on the team in batting average (.379) and had 14 RBIs.
Seo played every minute of every game in goal for Beloit, recording 250 saves. He turned away over 50 percent of the opposing team’s shots and ranked ninth in the nation in saves per game.
• OUTSTANDING SOPHS: The Outstanding Sophomores are Elizabeth Kalk (basketball, outdoor track and field) and Azeez Ganiyu (basketball).
Kalk earned Second Team All-MWC after finishing the year ranked third in the league in scoring (16.1 ppg). She also ranked in the top 10 in the MWC in assists and steals. She has also excelled for the track team, with a high jump height that ranks second in the MWC this spring.
Ganiyu shot 55-percent from the floor this season, averaging 9.3 points and 7 rebounds. He also blocked 31 shots.
• TEAM COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD: The award went to the volleyball team which partnered with many other organizations on campus. It worked with BSU to help clean Grace’s Place, has volunteered at home track and field meets and helped coach the Beloit Juniors Volleyball Club. As a team, they logged over 150 hours of volunteer work this academic year.
• ADVOCACY/SOCIAL JUSTICE AWARD: Jada Daniel (volleyball middle blocker) received the award for being highly active on campus as president of Black Students United since 2020.
• PLAY/PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: The women’s soccer team received the award. They defeated Knox in a thrilling shootout to earn the program’s first tournament title in history and capture an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
• RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Andrew Walters broke the career rebounding record previously held by current head coach Josh Hinz. With seven rebounds against Lawrence in January, Walters tallied his 835th rebound to secure the record. He went on to finish with 904 rebounds.
• COMEBACK OF THE YEAR: Makenna Downing (women’s soccer midfielder, swimming). Coming to Beloit with a torn ACL, she worked hard to rehabilitate her knee and became a force for the Buccaneer women’s soccer team. She earned All-MWC Second Team in 2021.
Also winning the award is baseball pitcher Jacob Sligar, who after suffering a season-ending knee surgery last year and having reconstructive surgery last May, worked tirelessly to return to the diamond. He made an incredible comeback in record time to return to the mound this season going 5-2 in 42 2-3 innings.
The College also gave out Highest Grade Point Average Awards to the highest GPA on each team. For the men, the awardees included: Aaron Holzmueller (cross country), Brady Card (football), Brandon Joly (soccer, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field), Caden Anderson (basketball), George Carlson (swimming and diving), Matt O’Leary (baseball), Ian Jacobs (men’s lacrosse).
For the women, the awardees were: Maggie Baugh (cross country, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field), Dakota Thompson and Sydney Hukin (soccer), Regina Guehlstorf (volleyball), Lexy Olson (basketball), Elinore Kosak (swimming and diving), Chloe Hain (lacrosse) and Stephannie Lopez (softball).
• ACADEMIC TEAM OF THE YEAR: The women’s lacrosse team was honored for a combined team GPA of 3.63.
• 1899 COUNCIL/BEN GALLOWAY AWARD: Given to a senior for leadership, the winner is Chlose Hain, an attacker on the women’s lacrosse team.
• JOE KOBYLKA AWARD: Awarded to a senior for sportsmanship, the female winner is Mackenzie Shawback, a softball player who has battled severe migraines throughout her career, yet has always been a dedicated player willing to help the team. She appeared in 55 games for the Bucs.
The male winner of the award is Dean Gatsis, a basketball forward who was an outstanding teammate, always positive and hard-working despite seeing inconsistent playing time.
• ED DEGEORGE SERVICE AND SCHOLAR ATHLETE AWARD: Given to a senior for both academic and athletic accomplishments, must hold a GPA of at least 3.25 and pursue a service profession, the winners were Stephannie Lopez and Silas Say.
Lopez, a three-year softball letterwinner, appeared in 83 games and holds a career batting average of .305. The 2020 Sophomore Athlete of the Year she has been an orientation leader the past two years, was part of the Duffy Program and has worked with the Beloit Boys and Girls Club. A psychology, sociology and education and youth studies triple major, Lopez boasts a 4.0 cumulative GPA.
Say is a four-year letterwinner for the Buc football team. He has been a great leader on campus. An active volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club in Beloit, he has also helped organize community service projects on campus for the football team. A biology and health and societies major, Say holds a GPA of 3.65 and plans to attend graduate school with a focus in Physical Therapy.
• DONALD “RED” JANSSEN AWARDS: The top junior student-ahletes received the award: Audrey Ketterer, a goalie in soccer and Matt O’Leary, a second baseman in baseball.
Ketterer appeared in every contest this season helping lead one of the best defenses in the conference and goalie staffs in the nation. An All-MWC honoree this fall, Ketterer helped the Bucs set a number of program records including fewest goals allowed and lowest goals against average.
In nearly 900 minutes in goal, Ketterer allowed just nine scores while making 43 saves with a 6-2-1 record in net.
O’Leary already holds the program records for home runs (8) and RBI (49) in a season. His .408 career batting average is the best in program history so far and he holds top five marks in career triples (6) and home runs (11). Named Beloit’s Sophomore Athlete of the Year, O’Leary also garnered MWC First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Region honors en route to being named one of the first All-Americans in program history.