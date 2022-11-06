BELOIT—On a day where the wind reached speeds of 30 miles per hour, temperatures were in the 30s and a light rain hung around for much of the day, offense was hard to come by for the Beloit College football team
The Buccaneers (1-8, 1-7 Midwest Conference) fell 36-3 to Lake Forest College (8-1, 7-1 MWC) on Saturday afternoon.
Beloit lost more yards than they gained on offense, finishing with -27 on the day., and they didn’t pick up a single first down all game. The run game was practically non-existent as it finished with -42 yards.
The Foresters finished with 244 total yards of offense.
The Foresters drove 75 yards on their opening drive, with several big runs from Armani Brown, who finished with a 22-yard rushing touchdown.
Lake Forest was aggressive early, recovering an onside kick after the score and making it 14-0 just under six minutes into the game after QB Tre Stewart found Jake Kostoryz for a 5-yard score.
A blocked punt by Ben Smith put the Bucs in good field position, and Rafael Cervantes Jr. fought the wind to nail a 45-yard field goal.
The Foresters got revenge by blocking a punt of their own, but they couldn’t capitalize, turning the ball over on downs.
Lake Forest increased their lead with a 5-yard touchdown rush from Damon Bonds, and a fumble by Bucs’ WR Chris Moore led to a 22-yard field goal from Beckham Sonnabend.
A safety late in the first half gave the Foresters a 26-3 lead at halftime.
A six minute, 13-play drive from Lake Forest was capped off by a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Stewart. A 26-yard field goal from Sonnabend made it 36-3 late in the third quarter.
Beloit QB Jacob Shafer threw a pick in the fourth quarter, and the Foresters ran the last eight minutes of the game to seal the win.
Lake Forest is in second place in the MWC, Ripon is in first with the same record but beat the Foresters 16-14 earlier in the season.
Stewart was 12-of-19 for 79 yards and a TD while Shafer was 5-of-15 for 15 yards.
Brown led the Foresters with 65 yards while Bonds had 45. No Beloit RB finished with positive yardage.
Lake Forest 36, Beloit 3
Beloit………….3 0 0 0—3
Lake Forest..14 12 10 0—36
LF—Brown, 22, run (Sonnabend kick)
LF—Kostoryz, 5, pass from Stewart (Sonnabend kick)
BC—Cervantes, 45, field goal
LF—Bonds, 5, run (Sonnabend kick)
LF—Sonnabend, 22, field goal
LF—Safety
LF—Stewart, 2, run (Sonnabend kick)
LF—Sonnabend, 29, field goal
TEAM STATS: First downs—BC 0, LF 17. Rushing— BC 19-(-42) LF 53-140. Passing—BC 15, LF 104. Passes— BC 15-5-1, LF 24-15-0. Fumbles—BC 1-0, LF 3-0. Punts—BC 8-16.2, LF 3-14. Penalties—BC 3-37, LF 3-15.