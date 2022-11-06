BELOIT—On a day where the wind reached speeds of 30 miles per hour, temperatures were in the 30s and a light rain hung around for much of the day, offense was hard to come by for the Beloit College football team

The Buccaneers (1-8, 1-7 Midwest Conference) fell 36-3 to Lake Forest College (8-1, 7-1 MWC) on Saturday afternoon.

