BDN_221118_AJ Fitzpatrick
AJ Fitzpatrick (11) has led the Bucs in receiving in back-to-back seasons.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit College head football coach Ted Soenksen is back on the recruiting trail this week hoping to find future Buccaneers the likes of Gavin Thorpe and AJ Fitzpatrick.

The two sophomores were both recently honored by the Midwest Conference. Defensive back Thorpe became Beloit’s first First Teamer selection since 2018. Wide receiver Fitzpatrick earned Second Team honors.

