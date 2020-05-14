BELOIT—Beloit College’s Danny Belling and Nicole Dolcimascolo, have received the top awards presented to seniors and both received “B” Blankets for being the top athletes in their respective sports.
Belling received the Pat Dawson Award as the Top Senior Male Athlete. Belling is in the top 10 in multiple categories in BC baseball history. He was also the 2019 Team MVP, the 2019 Midwest Conference Pitcher of the Year and the 2019 Donald “Red” Janssen recipient.
Dolcimascolo earned the Ruth Peterson Award as Top Senior Female Athlete. A member of the women’s lacrosse team. The midfielder earned All-Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference distinction for the third straight time last year. She led the Bucs offense with 57 points in 16 games. She ended last season tied for second in the program record book with 151 points.
In addition to Belling and Dolcimascolo, “B” Blanket winners were Dan Arkes for cross country and track and field and Madi Christine for softball.
The Beloit College Athletic Department and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee announced the 2019-20 departmental awards and recognized Buccaneer student-athletes with a video on Wednesday evening. Due to the global pandemic, the video took the place of the usual in-person banquet held near the end of the academic year.
The student-athlete with the highest GPA by team was also recognized. They were: Baseball, Ben Jensen; Men’s Basketball, Mason Jones; Women’s Basketball, Kelly McLean; Men’s Cross Country, Yusuke Hatano; Women’s Cross Country, Frances Knaggs; Football, Ben Jensen; Men’s Lacrosse, Tobin Greenwald; Women’s Lacrosse, Fiona Milchman; Men’s Soccer, Casey Wagner; Women’s Soccer, Rachel Cook; Softball, Alyssa Morris; Men’s Swimming and Diving, Mason Mu; Women’s Swimming and Diving, Ana Kohout; Men’s Track and Field, Yusuke Hatano; Women’s Track and Field, Jamie Lepito; Women’s Tennis, Emma Hahn and Volleyball, Regina Guehlstorf.
Other awards included:
• The Women’s Cross Country team had the highest team GPA.
• The Inspirational Student-Athelte Award: Amanda Baran (volleyball) and Andrei Prikhodko (men’s lacrosse, football).
• The Team Community Service Award: Baseball team (Hackett Lunch Buddy Program, Team Impact partnership).
• The Play/Performance of the Year: Buccaneer baseball win over Illinois Wesleyan University.
• Record-Breaking Performance of the Year: Eva Laun-Smith (2020 MWC Indoor Track and Field Championships)
• Ed DeGeorge Service and Scholar-Athlete Award: Madi Christine (softball), Justin Kopech (baseball)
• Joe Kobylka Award (Sportsmanship and Team Spirit): Kelly McLean (women’s basketball), Casey Wagner (men’s soccer)
• Dr. Ben Galloway/1889 Council Award: Alexa Arakelian (women’s lacrosse)
• Outstanding Freshman of the Year (Female): Lexy Olson (women’s basketball, cross country, track and field)
• Outstanding Freshman of the Year (Male): Camden Leonard (men’s swimming and diving)
• Outstanding Sophomore of the Year (Female): Stephannie Lopez (softball)
• Outstanding Sophomore of the Year (Male): Grady Spencer (men’s soccer)
• Donald “Red” Janssen Award (Top Junior-Female): Eva Laun-Smith (volleyball, track and field)
• Donald “Red” Janssen Award (Top Junior-Male): James Wicker (baseball)
