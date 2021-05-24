BELOIT—Seniors Aminah Crawford and Eva Laun-Smith, whose track and field seasons are still underway, have captured Blanket Awards from Beloit College along with Wil Kangas-Olsono and Emily Stapay.
The 2020-21 departmental awards recognizing student-athletes were announced by the Beloit College Athletic Department and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Friday. For health and safety on campus during the pandemic, the awards were announced in a video in place of the usual in-person banquet.
“B” Blankets are awarded to the top athletes in their respective sports and candidates must have earned first-team all-conference selections. Crawford, the school record holder in the 100 meters, was named in track and field along with Laun-Smith, who also was all-conference in volleyball. Kangas-Olson was named for divinig and Emily Stapay for softball.
Laun-Smith received the Ruth Peterson Award as the Top Senior-Female Athlete. The Pat Dawson Award for Top Senior-Male Athlete went to Bronson Balholm (baseball).
The Donald “Red” Janssen Award for Top Junior-Female went to Kaitlynn Taft (softball) while the award for Top Junior-Male went to Garrison Ferone (baseball).
The Outstanding Sophomore of the Year Award went to Jade Mosquera (volleyball) for female and Matt O’Leary (baseball) for male. The Outstanding Freshman of the Year went to Isabel Johnson (softball) for female and Tommy Murray (baseball) for male.
Other awards presented, included:
• Highest Individual GPA by team: Baseball, Ben Jensen (sr., Quantitative Economics); Men’s basketball, Nicolo Petroccione (jr., Quantitative Economics, Mathematics); Women’s basketball, Kelly Loudon (sr., Biology); Men’s cross countr, Nathan Marklin (sr., Philosophy, Spanish Language and Culture); Women’s cross country, Margaret Baugh (jr., Critical Identity Studies, History); Football, Ben Jensen (sr., Quantitative Economics); Men’s lacrosse, Ian Jacobs (jr., Biochemistry); Women’s lacrosse, Sy Dragon (sr., International Relations); Men’s soccer, Grady Spencer (jr., Media Studies); Women’s soccer, Taylor Goodyear (jr., Biochemistry); Softball, Alyssa Morris (sr., Biochemistry); Men’s swimming and diving, Carson McDonald (sr., History); Women’s swimming and diving, Ana Kohout (sr., Education and Youth Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies); Men’s track and field, Carson McDonald (sr., History); Women’s track and field, Margaret Baugh (jr., Critical Identity Studies, History); Volleyball, Regina Guehlstorf (jr., Political Science, Psychology).
• Comeback of the Year: Kelly Loudon (women’s basketball), Nathan Sill (men’s swimming).
• Advocacy/Social Justice Award: Aryssa Harris (volleyball).
• Play/Performance of the Year: Aminah Crawford breaking school record in the 100-meter dash.
• Record-breaking Performance of the Year: Maddy Pfortmiller with a program record 15 strikeouts against Lawrence.
• Highest Team GPA: Women’s lacrosse, 3.625.
• Team Community Service Award: Volleyball (Denim Day Project, Partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Beloit.
Athletic Department Awards:
• Dr. Ben Galloway/1889 Council Award (Senior, Leadership): Isabel Mendoza (women’s cross country, track and field).
• Ed DeGeorge Service and Scholar-Athlete Award: Ana Kohout (women’s swimming).
• Joe Kobylka Award (Sportsmanship and Team Spirit): Alyssa Morris (softball), Cole Hofmann (baseball).