BELOIT—Beloit College is looking for a new women’s soccer head coach after Connor McKee resigned from his position recently to pursue other opportunities.
McKee led the Buccaneers through an historic season last fall and was named the Midwest Conference Coach of the Year.
“I want to thank Beloit College for trusting me with leading this program over the past five seasons,” said Coach McKee. “I could not have asked for better campus support as we made history this past year. While I am certainly excited to have more time for family, I will undoubtedly miss the awesome players in our program, as well as the great campus community at Beloit. I leave knowing that this past season was just the start to many more successful years for this program, and I’m excited for the next coach to bring in new energy to take that next step.”
The Bucs reached their first NCAA Division III Tournament last fall after defeating Knox College in a shootout to win the MWC Tournament title and acquire the league’s automatic D-III bid.
The squad wrote their name all over the record books with a stifling defense that allowed the fewest goals in program history.
“We are very appreciative of all Coach McKee has done for Beloit College and our women’s soccer program,” said Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge. “He did a terrific job recruiting talented young women and he built a championship culture.”
The college has already begun a nation-wide search for McKee’s replacement. Beloit is also looking for a replacement for women’s basketball head coach Gloria Bradley, who stepped down recently to take another position on campus.