Beloit College goaltender Brock Bidwell leaps to make a save as he collides with UW-Whitewater’s Alex Gotz (15) Tuesday. Andrew Phillips (7) looks on.
Beloit College's Anthony Vogt (4) defends as UW-Whitewater's Peyton Nichols (17) controls the ball Tuesday.
BELOIT — Beloit College’s winless men’s soccer team battled undefeated UW-Whitewater to nearly a standstill on Tuesday before dropping a non-conference game 1-0 at the Strong Soccer Complex.
The Warhawks (5-0-0) broke a scoreless tie at 78 minutes and 33 seconds as Andrew Phillips found the back of the net off an assist by Faizan Mohiuddin.
