BELOIT — Beloit College’s winless men’s soccer team battled undefeated UW-Whitewater to nearly a standstill on Tuesday before dropping a non-conference game 1-0 at the Strong Soccer Complex.

The Warhawks (5-0-0) broke a scoreless tie at 78 minutes and 33 seconds as Andrew Phillips found the back of the net off an assist by Faizan Mohiuddin.

  

