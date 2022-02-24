BELOIT—With his basketball team’s season finally over, Beloit College head coach Josh Hinz will take a long and hard look at how the Buccaneers can take a giant step forward.
Considering the team’s overall youth, progress through experience would be expected for the Buccaneers, who finished 5-20 overall and 3-13 in the Midwest Conference.
“I’d say we were probably one of the youngest if not the youngest team in the conference,” Hinz said. “It certainly is a positive for the future, but those guys have to get better. I have never been a big believer that you’re going to get better just because you are a year older. You still have to put in the work in the off-season for that to happen.”
Hinz said that will be a major topic of discussion as he meets individually with each of his returning athletes. The Bucs lose only four players from this past season: Mylan Walters, Dean Gatsis, Scotty Olsen and Andrew Walters.
“You have to look right away where you’re losing those seniors,” Hinz said. “We need to fill that point guard role (with the loss of Mylan Walters) and have somebody step in to do what Andrew (Walters) did, that is give us those toughness points and do some of the tough work some aren’t willing to do.”
Hinz said the blueprint for offseason improvement varies from player to player.
“Every player is a little different and they each have their strengths and weaknesses,” Hinz said. “But for everybody, we need to shoot the ball a little better than we did this year. We had flashes. We had games where we couldn’t miss and we certainly had games where we couldn’t throw it in the ocean, either.
“We certainly want to be more consistent shooting from the perimeter, but I think for most of our guys our ability to go to the basket and finish through contact has to improve. That’s probably always the biggest jump for younger players as they get to the college level. They can’t get to their spots as easy as they did in high school and it’s usually a bigger body they have to finish through. That will be a focal point for a lot of guys.”
Hinz said the overall the Bucs need to be better defensively next season. They allowed .. points per game.
“Down the stretch that’s what frustrated me the most. It took us a long time to hit our stride offensively and we started to do that we got a little lax on the defensive side of the ball. We need to refocus that and make sure it gets top priority because that is something we can control.”
Lack of individual consistency on the offensive end was just as frustrating as the Bucs scoring and shooting rise and fell. But those good games leave Hinz feeling optimistic.
“You don’t just do that at the college level,” he said. “You don’t just get a lucky 16 on a given night. You don’t get that unless you are legit at this level and can compete. It should give those guys a dose of confidence.
“Hopefully when they come back next year the game will probably move a little slower for them. They’re not going to see much that they haven’t already seen that will throw them off or confuse them. I think for a lot of guys it is amazing how far confidence can take you. Coming back with with that added confidence after playing a year and maybe adding 10 pounds or more of muscle in the weight room will add to that, too.”
While Mylan Walters and Andrew Walters were mainstays, the Bucs return most of the players in their main rotation. Brian Rush started 24 games and averaged 9.4 points. Azeez Ganiyu started 23 and averaged 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. Michael Myles had 10 starts and averaged 7.4 points. Dae’Quan Davis had a 17 point game late in the season and Jabari Scuefield played plenty of meaningful minutes.
“It’s probably the most athletic group we’ve had here in my time here as a coach or a player,” Hinz said. “I think we had players who you saw at the beginning of the season and they looked like completely different players by the end. I love Azeez, but there were games he looked kind of lost at the start and down the stretch he was getting close to being a consistent 10 (point) and 10 (rebound) player. Next year I think he will look like a completely different player and he won’t be alone. That’s pretty par for the course for a young player.
“Rusch just needs to be a bit more consistent on his shots. Mike (Myles) has a good shot, but I’d like to see him attack the basket a bit more. Jabari (Scuefield) could do a lot of what Andrew did for us. He’s a good passer, rebounds really well from the guard spot and he can defend against just about anybody. He has some freaky athleticism and if he gets a little stronger he’ll have an even easier time finishing at the rim. He could really surprise some people.
“They are all capable of doing more. They just need the confidence to do it. We’ll hope they all put in the work and with the players we’ll have coming in, we’ll go from there.”