BELOIT—Beloit College men’s basketball coach Josh Hinz said that the theme for the Buccaneers this season is to see a little bit of improvement every day.
That mantra seems to be paying off thus far as Beloit, which sits at 4-3, has won four of its last five games after dropping their first two matches of the season.
“We’ve been making steady progress,” Hinz said. “The last few games have been gritty wins, low-scoring affairs. Our defense is a little bit further ahead than our offense right now. That’s just something that you hope improves over time.”
After handily beating Maranatha Baptist 72-51 on Nov. 18, the Bucs beat Aurora 57-55 on a last second game-winning basket before opening Midwest Conference play with a victory after edging Lawrence 50-47 on Tuesday night.
“Obviously you want to get all of the conference wins,” Hinz said. “But it starts with the first one. And it was a battle and a grind from start to finish. Lawrence is really sound defensively, and they moved the ball just as well as a unit.”
The Bucs held the Vikings to just 33 percent shooting, including just 6-of-28 from the three-point range.
It was a true defensive fight as neither team managed to make a bucket through the first two and a half minutes. After some back-and-forth, Beloit went on a 13-4 run to go into halftime with a 22-16 lead.
Then it became a game of runs. The Bucs went on a 16-0 scoring streak but Lawrence answered with a 14-2 run to make it 37-33 with just under six minutes left.
The Vikings clawed their way back to come within two points with 13 seconds left. Parker Prahl made his first free throw, but missed the second to cut Beloit’s lead to one. Lawrence had to resort to fouling to try and attempt a comeback, but a pair of free throws sealed the win for the Bucs.
“I was certainly pleased with the defensive effort we put together against them,” Hinz said. “Our offense struggled and sputtered a little bit. We had some really nice runs and some nice stretches of offensive basketball, but we just really just didn’t maintain those for long enough. But we still found a way to win, which was impressive.”
Beloit Memorial graduate Azeez Ganiyu has been a dominant force for the Bucs on both offense and defense.
He leads Beloit in most statistical categories, and he is all over the MWC leader board, placing 11th in scoring with an average of 13.6 points, ninth in rebounds (6.3), second in blocks (1.6) and second in field goal percentage (.593).
Ganiyu was the hero in the Bucs’ win over Aurora last Tuesday, driving to the basket and scoring on the game-winning layup with just 0.3 seconds left. He also poured on 20 points while adding three rebounds and five blocks in the victory. That effort earned him Midwest Conference Performer of the Week honors.
“Last year was a really good year for him to get his feet wet with college basketball,” Hinz said. “He’s really starting to realize just how impactful of a player he can be on both ends of the floor. The scoring is nice, but he’s really committed to the defensive side of the ball.”
Sophomore Jabari Scuefield is a big reason for the Bucs’ success on defense this season as he averages 5.3 rebounds per game while adding 10 steals and three blocks to his resume this year.
“Jabari has been a little up and down on offense,” Hinz said. “But he’s a really hard guy not to keep on the floor because of the way he changes the game defensively. He’s tough on the ball, but he’s great in weakside coverage as well. He’s one of those guys that when we have breakdowns in our defense, he can make up for that. He’s been huge in helping us on the defensive glass.”
While Ganiyu and Scuefield top the statistical leaderboard, Hinz was quick to point out several other Beloit players making an impact this season.
“Brian Rusch has given us good minutes,” he said. “His statline isn’t what he’s accustomed to doing, but we had to throw him in as point guard with Clayton Jenny being hurt. We asked him to do a lot of primary ball handling, and he did a good job staying the course. Having Clayton back at that spot has been good. He reads the game like a pure point guard, and he puts the guys in good spots and makes the game easier for everyone.”
The Bucs face their next MWC foe Saturday at 3 p.m. when they take on Monmouth (4-3, 1-0 MWC) at Flood Arena.
“We’re going to have to defend like crazy against them,” Hinz said. “They have some new pieces that have been scoring the ball really well for them. We have to take care of the ball better than we have so far. I’m confident if we play our game, we have the ability to put ourselves in a good position.”