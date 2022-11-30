BDN_221201_Bucs BB
Beloit College’s Brian Rusch (1) has played valuable minutes for the Bucs this season.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit College men’s basketball coach Josh Hinz said that the theme for the Buccaneers this season is to see a little bit of improvement every day.

That mantra seems to be paying off thus far as Beloit, which sits at 4-3, has won four of its last five games after dropping their first two matches of the season.

