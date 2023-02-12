GALESBURG, Ill.—The Beloit College men’s basketball team expressed its desire to end the season the right way after its win over Martin Luther College on Tuesday.
So far, so good as the Buccaneers took down Knox College 74-59 on Saturday for their first back-to-back wins since November.
Beloit (7-16, 3-11 Midwest Conference) was sluggish at the start, finding itself in a 23-19 deficit halfway through the first half. But, the offense finally found its rhythm to ignite a 13-6 run to build a 32-29 lead over the Prairie Fire (6-17, 4-10) at halftime.
The Bucs didn’t let the momentum fade away in the locker room as they added on to their lead with some hot-shooting and balanced scoring.
After only going 37 percent from the field in the first half, Beloit had a nice second-half performance, picking apart Knox’s defense to shoot 62.96 percent.
Sophomore Clayton Jenny hit a jumper out of halftime to keep the scoring frenzy going, and the Bucs held a 51-37 lead with 10 minutes to go.
Beloit limited the Prairie Fire to just 39 percent shooting while edging them out on the boards 36-35.
Five different Buccaneers scored into the double-digits with sophomore Jabari Scuefield and Jenny each leading the team with 15. Jordan Rayner paced Knox College with 14 points.
• WOMEN: KNOX 71, BELOIT 57: The Bucs found themselves in an early deficit that they were unable to overcome against the first-place Prairie Fire on Saturday.
A balanced offense from Knox helped make it 17-8 after the first quarter and 32-18 by halftime.
Meanwhile, Beloit struggled to produce on offense with a low shooting-percentage of 25 percent by the halfway mark.
The Prairie Fire continued their suffocating defense and lively offense to build a 56-32 lead going into the final quarter.
Beloit’s Addyson Ciochon had 11 of her team-high 14 points in the final quarter. Elizabeth Kalk was the only other Beloit player in double-digits with 13 points while adding a team-high six rebounds.
BC MEN 74, KNOX 59
Beloit….32 42 — 74
Knox……29 30 — 59
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Scuefield 7-9 1-1 15, Jenny 6-10 0-0 15, Myles 4-8 4-4 13, Nixon 5-10 0-2 10, Ganiyu 3-8 3-4 10, Roy 3-9 0-0 6, Rusch 2-7 1-1 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-62 9-12 74.
KNOX (fg-fga ft-ftga pts)—Rayner 5-14 2-2 14, Gallery 6-10 0-1 13, Garife 4-9 2-3 13, Windham 4-9 0-0 9, Wright 1-3 1-3 3, Nwosu 1-2 1-1 3, Dortch 1-2 0-0 2, Derry 1-1 0-0 2, Lockett 0-7 0-0 0, Liabwell 0-1 0-0 0, Powe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-59 6-10 59.
3-pointers: BC 5-18 (Jenny 3-6, Myles 1-2, Ganiyu 1-1, Nixon 0-3, Roy 0-3, Rusch 0-2, Anderson 0-1), KC 7-18 (Garife 3-5, Rayner 2-4, Windham 1-4, Gallery 1-2, Wright 0-1, Lockett 0-1, Powe 0-1). Fouled out: None Total fouls: BC 15, KC 13.
KNOX WOMEN 71, BC 57
Knox….17 15 24 15—71
Beloit……8 10 14 25—57
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ciochon 3-10 7-13 14, Kalk 4-21 4-6 13, Boyance 4-8 0-0 8, Welte 1-4 4-4 7, Bayo 2-3 0-0 5, Ross 1-1 2-2 5, Estrada 1-2 0-0 3, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, McNair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-56 17-25 57.
KNOX (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—K. Callahan 5-11 2-4 12, Elstone 3-5 2-2 8, Dacio 2-8 2-2 7, Rocha 3-5 1-2 7, Herndon 2-4 3-4 7, Daniels 1-6 3-4 6, Carpenter 2-5 0-0 6, Alvarez 1-3 2-2 4, Bunger 1-3 2-2 4, Duran 2-4 0-1 4, M. Callahan 2-4 0-0 4, Arizmendi 1-3 0-0 2, Gormley 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-64 17-23 71.
3-pointers: BC 6-18 (Kalk 1-7, Ciochon 1-4, Welte 1-3, Bayo 1-1, Ross 1-1, Estrada 1-1, McNair 0-1), KC 4-16 (Carpenter 2-5, Daniels 1-5, Dacio 1-4, K. Callahan 0-1, Gormley 0-1). Fouled out: Herndon, Welte, Thompson. Total fouls: BC 25, KC 23.