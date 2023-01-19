Beloit College men's basketball game rescheduled Jim Franz Jim Franz Author email Jan 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Beloit College has announced that the men’s basketball game against Martin Luther College, which was postponed from Dec. 16, has been rescheduled.The Buccaneers will play Martin Luther in a non-conference game at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Flood Arena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant in Beloit celebrates 90 years American Aluminum Extrusion in Roscoe under one owner now Beloit woman accused of fleeing police officers Three finalists for the Beloit city manager position met with community Jerry Gabrielatos named Beloit's new city manager Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime