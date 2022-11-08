BELOIT—The Beloit College men’s basketball team played solid for about 30 minutes in its season opener against Dominican University on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, the Stars took full advantage of those 10 minutes of inferior play by the Buccaneers, going on a 28-8 run into halftime on their way to a 76-63 win.
“Dominican knocked down some tough shots there,” head coach Josh Hinz said. “You could see it instilled quite a bit of confidence in them. They had our guys rattled a little bit and did a good job pressuring the basketball and trying to take us out of our stuff.”
Hinz, who is entering his third season with Beloit, is trying to improve a Beloit team that went 5-20 overall last year and 3-13 in the MWC.
The Bucs did a good job keeping even with the Stars early as junior Michael Myles rattled off six straight points, including a solid 3-pointer.
But halfway through the first half, Beloit’s shots just couldn’t seem to fall.
“We probably came out a little too relaxed,” sophomore Jabari Scuefield said. “We were trying to see what the opposing team was going to do instead of worrying about what we can control. It’s all stuff that we can fix.”
Dominican freshman Joshua West had quite the collegiate debut, scoring 14 points in that outstanding run into halftime. He finished with 24, going 11-of-18 from the field, and snatched nine rebounds.
The Bucs went into halftime in a 44-25 hole, but they responded nicely to begin the second half.
Beloit’s defense held off the Stars’ shots, only allowing four points in the first five minutes.
“I was really happy we responded that way,” Hinz said. “In the past we’ve had some of those situations at halftime and you’ve got to battle hard to not be dejected. We came out with the right mindset and certainly had some stretches there that put us back into the ball game.”
Scuefield and junior Azeez Ganiyu knocked down several tough shots before playing aggressive defense to keep the game within reach.
Ganiyu led the team in points (14) and rebounds (8) while recording the Bucs only block.
“He’s always been our main man,” Scuefield said. “Any time we go into a drought, offense or defense, we know he’s going to be there. It’s about using him to open things up for everybody else.”
The Bucs had a 39-30 advantage on the boards while adding six steals.
Beloit cut it to 62-49 with around eight minutes left, but the Stars stepped up their defense, and the Bucs ran out of time.
“There’s a lot of positives to take out of this,” Hinz said. “Early in the season, that’s really what you got to do. You have to find the things that you’re doing well and kind of keep hammering on those.”