Beloit College men fall to powerful Illinois College in basketball DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Beloit College’s men’s basketball team hung with Midwest Conference leader Illinois College for most of Tuesday night’s game before falling 73-60.IC improved to 13-1 overall and 5-0 in league action, outsourcing Beloit 31-27 in the first half and 42-33 in the second.Four players scored in double figures for IC: Josh Harris (17 points), Tre Rogers (15), Buzz Ritzel (13) and Jaxson Dian (10).The Bucs (4-9, 1-4) were led by Azeez Ganiyu with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Brian Rusch added 11 points and Clayton Jenny had 10.Beloit shot 37 percent from the field (20-54), including 8-of-17 on 3-pointers. IC was 10-of-21 on treys and shot 49.1 percent overall (26-53).The Bucs travel to Monmouth on Saturday for a 3 p.m. game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Woman who died in Rock River was a doctor at SwedishAmerican - UW Health in Rockford Beloit teens help save owl tangled in soccer net Shirland, Illinois man who died in crash identified First baby of new year born in Beloit Captain to retire from Beloit Fire Department after 30 years Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime