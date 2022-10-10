BELOIT—Some people may look at the Beloit College football team’s 34-25 loss to Knox College on Saturday afternoon as just another defeat for a program that is looking for its first win since the 2019 season.
After all, it was the 20th-straight setback for the Buccaneers, and it put them at 0-5 overall this season, once again putting them in the basement of the Midwest Conference.
But after last week’s 28-20 loss to Grinnell College, it was the second time in seven days that the Bucs were as close to a win since that victory 1,095 days ago.
“We’re growing,” head coach Ted Soenksen said. “We’re showing improvement in certain areas every week. We’re still showing some flaws that we’ve got to continue to work on. But we showed that we can show up and play with anybody.”
The Prairie Fire took up nearly eight minutes of clock on their first drive as they moved 74 yards down the field before running back Sam Walker plowed into the end zone from three yards out.
The Bucs gave up 269 yards rushing on Saturday. Walker led the way with 84 yards, and QB Kaile Williams had 62 yards with four touchdowns.
“There’s no magic wand to fix anything,” Soenksen said. “We just need to continue to do our job every single day and get better at what we’re doing.”
After scoring on their first two possessions, Knox drove the ball deep into Bucs’ territory once again, but Williams’ pass from the 12-yard line was snatched out of the air by sophomore Gavin Thorpe in the end zone.
It was Thorpe’s second-straight week with an interception, and he had a tear of a game. He went on to block an extra point and was second on the team with 11 total tackles.
“He’s an explosive player who’s also turned into a leader,” Soenksen said. “He cares deeply, and he is doing everything right right now. He knows how to make plays when they are there.”
On the very next play, Shafer’s deep pass was intercepted and returned to the Beloit 27-yard line. But the Beloit defense held once again, keeping the Prairie Fire out of the end zone and keeping it a two-score game into halftime.
“They just took it series by series,” Soenksen said. “They didn’t let the fact that two series in a row led to touchdowns. They just focused on the next play.
Beloit cut the lead to seven in the third quarter when Shafer found AJ Fitzpatrick, for a 10-yard touchdown.
Fitzpatrick finished with 12 catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns, often weaving in between defenders to add yards after catch, while adding a 19-yard run to his performance.
“He is definitely a dynamic player,” Thorpe said. “When you get him the ball, magic can happen. We try to get him the ball in open space and just watch him.”
Williams scored on the next drive, but a 39-yard catch and run by Fitzpatrick put the Bucs near the red zone, and two plays later Drake Marquez sprinted into the end zone. A missed PAT made it 21-13.
The Prairie Fire started to surge ahead in the fourth when back-to-back TDs by Williams made it 34-13 with just over two minutes to go in the game, but Beloit made things interesting late.
First, Thorpe took Knox’s kickoff 96 yards to the house.
“They hadn’t been kicking it to me, but I finally got one,” Thorpe said. “I followed my blockers, it was a crease. I just had to beat one more person, and I was home free.”
Then, kicker Rafael Cervantes Jr. placed an onside kick perfectly for the Bucs to recover.
Shafer led the team into Knox territory and found Fitzpatrick for a 7-yard touchdown, but time had unfortunately expired.
Still, Beloit had fought to the very end, and Soenksen said he is proud of his team’s resolve.
“We had every reason to lay down there at the end of the game,” he said. “We made a little sneaky run there. It’s good to see how much growth has happened since last year, and the wins are going to come eventually.”
Knox 34, Beloit College 25
Beloit College……….0 0 7 18—25
Knox……….7 7 0 20—34
KC—Walker, 3, run (Lade kick)
KC—Williams, 4, run (Lade kick)
BC—Fitzpatrick, 10, pass from Shafer (Cervantes kick)
KC—Williams, 5, run (Lade kick)
BC—Marquez, 18, run (kick missed)
KC—Williams, 7, run (kick blocked)
KC—Williams, 1, run (Lade kick)
BC—Thorpe, 96, kick return (2-pt rush fail)
BC—Fitzpatrick, 7, pass from Shafer (end of game)
TEAM STATS—First downs: BC 17, KC 24. Rushing: BC 22-109, KC 52-259. Passing: BC 205, KC 114. Passes: BC 22-36-2, KC 12-17-1. Fumbles: BC 0-0, KC 0-0. Punts: BC 2-22, KC 1-32. Penalties: BC 4-44, KC 3-15.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rushing: BC, Marquez 14-69, Fitzpatrick 2-21. KC, Walker 14-84, Williams 13-62, Anderson 9-44. Passing: BC, Shafer 36-22-2, 205. KC, Williams 16-12-1 114. Receiving: BC, Fitzpatrick 12-96, Harris 3-44, Marquez 3-24. KC, Elfering 6-72.