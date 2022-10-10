BELOIT—Some people may look at the Beloit College football team’s 34-25 loss to Knox College on Saturday afternoon as just another defeat for a program that is looking for its first win since the 2019 season.

After all, it was the 20th-straight setback for the Buccaneers, and it put them at 0-5 overall this season, once again putting them in the basement of the Midwest Conference.

Recommended for you