ASHLAND, Wis.—The Beloit College men's lacrosse team kept it close for much of the game before ultimately falling to Northland College 10-7 on Saturday afternoon.The Buccaneers took their first lead of the young season with a goal from freshman Liam Walker off an assist from freshman Samuel Van Der Kolk halfway through the first quarter.The LumberJacks then poured in the next three goals before freshman Brenon Reed broke the scoring with a goal assisted by sophomore Will Palmer.Walker notched his second goal to tie things up, but Northland scored three more straight goals.Palmer scored the next three Beloit goals with assists from senior Keeler Tardiff and Reed but Northland kept its hot-shooting offense up to hold on to the win.Bucs' sophomore goalkeeper Eric Seo had a season-high 19 saves on 37 shots while the LumberJacks' Tony Donaldson had five saves on 20 shots.Beloit (0-2) will next play Cornell College at Strong Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.• WOMEN: SAINT MARY'S (IN) 13 BELOIT 2: A huge first half from the Belles surged them to a rout over the Bucs at Strong Stadium in Beloit on Saturday afternoon.Saint Mary's scored six goals in a less than five minute span in the first quarter to take a huge lead.Sophomore Johanna McNair, fresh off of basketball season, stopped the bleeding with a goal on an assist by senior Paige Airaudi.The Belles put up six-straight goals once again before McNair scored her second goal of the day off an unassisted shot.Valentina Rubio scored five goals and had two assists to cap off a banner day for Saint Mary's.Senior goalkeeper Sofia Jeddeloh had nine saves on 23 shots for Beloit.The Bucs (0-2) will next play at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at 1 p.m.