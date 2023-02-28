GRINNELL, Iowa — Beloit College junior Elizabeth Kalk was named to the All-Midwest Conference Second Team for the second straight season.
The former Clinton High standout was the Buccaneers’ lone selection to the All-MWC team announced Tuesday morning.
Kalk finished third in the MWC in scoring this season with 15 points per game. She also ranked sixth in assists (3.3), 14th in rebounding (5.6) and fifth in steals (2.7). Her 63 steals this season are the sixth-highest single season total in program history.
Kalk ranked sixth in the MWC in field goal percentage (.360) and 10th in free-throw percentage (.682).
In two seasons with the Bucs, Kalk has scored 732 career points, leaving her only 268 shy of the 1,000-point club. Her career scoring average of 15.6 points per game ranks fourth in program history.
Lake Forest College senior guard Kattie Neher was named MWC Player of the Year after averaging a league-best 20.1 points per game in conference while shooting .402 percent from the field and .846 percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Joining Neher on the First Team is Grinnell College junior Erin Lillis, Knox College seniors Catessa Duran and Kristin Herndon, and Ripon College seniors Skyylar Brescia and Alison Leslie.
Kalk is joined on the Second Team by Cornell College junior Kali March and senior Madison Wauters, Illinois College junior Maya Smith, Monmouth College senior Lily Harlan and Ripon senior Bonnie Jensen.
Knox freshman guard Kylee Callahan was named Newcomer of the Year.
Ripon had the MWC Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff of the Year, led by head coach Lauren Busalacchi. The Red Hawks went 15-1 in league play to earn a share of the regular-season title.
Lawrence received the Sportsmanship Award.
On Saturday, Knox defeated Ripon 64-61 to secure the first title in program history as well as the league’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament.