BDN_230301_Elizabeth Kalk
Buy Now

Beloit College junior Elizabeth Kalk was named to the All-MWC Second Team for the second straight season.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

GRINNELL, Iowa — Beloit College junior Elizabeth Kalk was named to the All-Midwest Conference Second Team for the second straight season.

The former Clinton High standout was the Buccaneers’ lone selection to the All-MWC team announced Tuesday morning.

Recommended for you