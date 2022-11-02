Beloit College hosts another Kids Night Out By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 2, 2022 Nov 2, 2022 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Beloit College will host Kids Night Out from 6:30-10 p.m. on Friday at the Sports Center and Powerhouse. The cost is $10 per child.Kids Night Out allows parents a night off and gives youngsters age 5-14 a chance to participate in a variety of activities, including volleyball, basketball, kickball and swimming.For security purposes the college has a checkout receipt for parents when dropping off their children that you must have when you arrive to pick them up. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County District Attorney announces conviction for incest, sexual assault Crash in Rockton leaves Rockford man dead Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Beloit man up for parole in 1994 murder case Blue Collar Coffee opens new downtown Beloit location Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime