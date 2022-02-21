MOUNT VERNON, Iowa—Beloit College’s basketball teams saw their 2021-22 seasons come to a close Saturday in similar fashion.
Cornell College served as rude hosts for both as the Beloit men fell 81-44 and the women lost 65-38.
The men ran up against a Cornell team ranked second in the Midwest Conference standings. The Buccaneers (5-20, 3-13 MWC) shot just 26 percent for the game while the Rams were at nearly 50. Cornell (17-8, 12-4) enjoyed a decisive 28-5 differential in points off of turnovers.
Brian Rusch led the Bucs with 11 points, hitting 3-of-6 on 3-pointers. Andrew Walters hauled in 13 rebounds and added a game-high five assists.
WOMEN: CORNELL 65, BELOIT 38: The Rams pulled away in the second and third quarters.
Elizabeth Kalk led the Bucs with 14 points, posting her 21st game in double digits. She also had four assists.
T’Aira Boyance led the Bucs (4-20, 0-16) with six rebounds. Addyson Ciochon posted four steals. Kali March led Cornell (12-8, 7-6 MWC) with 19 points.
BOXSCORES
MEN: CORNELL 81, BELOIT 44
Beloit College…20 24—44
Cornell…………41 40—81
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Rusch 4-10 0-0 11, Myles 4-9 0-0 8, M. Walters 2-9 0-0 6, Ganiyu 0-4 2-2 2, A. Walters 0-6 1-2 1, Gatsis 2-2 0-0 5, Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Roy 1-1 0-0 2, Aronovitz 1-1 0-0 2, Silagi 0-4 1-2 1, Lottig 0-3 0-0 0, Scuefield 0-1 0-0 0, Olsen 0-1 0-0 0, Bumstead 0-1 0-0 0, Eischeid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-62 5-8 44.
CORNELL (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Magnani 6-10 4-4 19, Kabela 7-12 1-2 16, Quirtk 4-11 0-0 9, Sharp 2-6 0-0 4, Christensen 1-3 0-0 3, Ingle 3-5 0-0 7, Gallentine 3-6 0-0 6, Burford 2-3 0-0 5, Meeker 1-2 0-0 3, Boge 1-1 0-0 2, Cleary 1-1 0-0 2, Meyer 1-1 0-0 2, King 0-1 2-2 2, McKinney 0-1 1-2 1, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Stimson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 32-66 8-10 81.
3-pt. Goals: BC, 7-29 (Rusch 3-6, Myles 0-2, M. Walters 2-6, A. Walters 0-2, Gatsis 1-1, Anderson 1-5, Silagi 0-2, Lottig 0-3, Olsen 0-1, Eischeid 0-1). CC 9-24 (Magnani 3-6, Kabela 1-5, Quirk 1-5, Christensen 1-3, Ingle 1-1, Burford 1-2, Meeker 1-1, Stimson 0-1). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 12, CC 13. Rebounds: BC 41 (A. Walters 13), CC 42 (Quirk 7).
Beloit College…10 9 5 14—38
Cornell…………21 15 12 17—65
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kalk 6-15 0-0 14, Ciochon 2-9 3-7 5, Welte 3-9 0-0 6, Boyance 0-8 2-4 2, McNair 0-1 0-0 0, Linos 3-5 0-0 6, Bayo 1-1 0-0 2, Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-51 5-11 38.
CORNELL (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—March 6-9 1-2 19, Wauters 6-10 3-4 15, Osburn 4-9 0-0 10, Simmons 3-5 0-2 6, Werlin 0-3 3-4 3, Adewusi 2-3 1-2 5, Gandrup 1-7 0-0 3, Reece 1-1 0-0 2, Murray 0-1 2-2 2, Reichter 0-1 0-0 0, Lemke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-51 10-16 65.
3-pt. Goals: BC, 3-13 (Kalk 2-4, Ciochon 1-2, Welte 0-5, Olson 0-2). CC 9-26 (March 6-8, Wauters 0-2, Osborn 2-6, Werlin 0-2, Gandrup 1-5, Reichter 0-1, Lemke 0-2). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 14, CC 16. Rebounds: BC 33 (Boyance 6), CC 37 (Simmons 10).