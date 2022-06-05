BELOIT—Beloit College will look to a newcomer to the head college coaching ranks to continue building its women’s basketball program. Over the weekend, the college announced the hiring of Natalie Miller as head basketball coach.
“I am honored and excited to lead the women’s basketball program at Beloit College,” Miller said. “It is a privilege to work alongside wonderful people at an exceptional institution. I am eager to have the opportunity to further the development of our players as students, athletes, and young women.”
Miller served the past two years at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich., as a graduate assistant coach aiding in recruitment, travel logistics, skill development, scouting and monitoring of student-athlete academic progress.
In 2021, Miller helped lead the Cardinals to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament championship game and into the final four of the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament where they finished third. Concordia University received votes in three NAIA top 25 polls that season.
Last season, Miller helped the team return to the semifinals of the WHAC tournament. Miller also served as the head coach of the junior varsity team during her tenure at Concordia.
“We are extremely pleased to have Natalie Miller leading our women’s basketball program,” Beloit Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge said. “Her enthusiasm, confidence and commitment to excellence are infectious. She will help the women in our program grow both on and off the court.”
The Bucs finished 4-20 overall in 2021-22 and were 0-16 in Midwest Conference play in Gloria Bradley’s final season.
She has taken another position on campus in the Dean of Students Office. Beloit loses only one senior, Christy Melton, and the returning nucleus includes All-MWC Second Teamer Elizabeth Kalk. One of the MWC’s top guards, she averaged 16.1 points per game to rank third in the league.
Miller completed her own collegiate career at the University of Texas at Dallas, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management. At UT Dallas, she helped her team win a conference championship, and was a starter as a senior..
Prior to coaching in Ann Arbor, Miller was the head 7th/8th grade coach at Legacy Sports following a stint as the women’s basketball recruiting and basketball operations assistant at UT Dallas.