BELOIT—Lisa Collogan will take over a women’s soccer program at Beloit College coming off its first-ever berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
“I am elated to have the opportunity to come to Beloit College with it’s great facilities, incredible people and an exceptional educational experience,” said the new head coach.
Collogan comes to Beloit from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota where she was the assistant women’s coach and head goalkeeper coach since 2020.
With additional experience as a coach in the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association, at the club level with the Albion Hurricanes in Houston, Texas and as a graduate assistant at Alverno College, Collogan brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy to the program.
“We are extremely pleased to have Coach Collogan leading our women’s soccer program,” said Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge. “Coming off a MWC Tournament Championship last season, we are very pleased to have found one of the top young coaches in the country.”
A two-time NCAA All-American as a player, Collogan is taking over a program that surged to the top of the Midwest Conference last fall.
“This team is coming off a historic season and has the foundation in place to be a consistent contender in the (MWC),” Collogan said. “Our goal is to build on that foundation and continue to challenge the upper echelon of the MWC and the region.”
The 2021 Bucs won the MWC title for the first time in program history to earn the league’s automatic bid into the D-III Tournament. Beloit broke a number of records and had four athletes selected All-MWC.