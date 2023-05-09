BELOIT—Andrew Lind has been hired as Beloit College’s new head coach for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs.

Lind comes to Beloit from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., where he served as the assistant women’s swimming and diving coach last season. Prior to that, Lind served as the head men’s and women’s coach at Holmen High School, and as the Senior Elite Sprint Coach for Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley, Minn.

Recommended for you