BELOIT—Andrew Lind has been hired as Beloit College’s new head coach for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs.
Lind comes to Beloit from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., where he served as the assistant women’s swimming and diving coach last season. Prior to that, Lind served as the head men’s and women’s coach at Holmen High School, and as the Senior Elite Sprint Coach for Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley, Minn.
“We are extremely excited to have Andrew Lind leading our Swimming & Diving program,” Beloit College Athletics Director Dave DeGeorge stated in a press release. “He has a great background and his enthusiasm is palpable. We are confident he’s going to be a great leader and recruiter for us.”
A native of Lakeville, Minn., Lind was a double major in Business Management and Professional and Organizational Communications at UW-La Crosse, where he was a member of the swim team from 2017-19.
Lind has been doing competitive swimming since he was 9 years old. He swam for the South Metro Storm Swim Club until 2015 when he moved to the Riptide Swim Club for his final two years of high school.
“It has been my dream to be a collegiate head coach since my freshman year of college,” Lind said. “Both the Buccaneers swimming and diving program and the college itself have so much potential and I couldn’t be more excited to get started.”