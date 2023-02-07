BELOIT—With only three games remaining to Beloit College’s basketball season, there’s no push for the playoffs.
But with nearly the entire team due to return, players like Azeez Ganiyu and Clayton Jenny are just trying to build something that will carry into next season.
“At the beginning of the season we talked about changing the culture here,” Ganiyu said. “We want to finish out this season and go into next season building off something good.”
Tuesday’s 78-72 non-conference victory over Martin Luther College at Flood Arena certainly qualified as that.
The 2-19 Martin Luther Knights aren’t going to be confused with the Boston Celtics. But they certainly didn’t roll over and the victory was well-earned.
“Their record might not show it, but they work hard and they have some good players,” Ganiyu said. “Regardless of a team’s record, you have to play every team the same way. They’re college basketball players. You can’t disrespect them.”
Beloit led by six at halftime and scored the first 11 points of the second half to lead 54-37.
Martin Luther closed within 69-64 with 2:40 left by turning up the pressure.
The Bucs had plenty of open looks themselves that could have put more distance between the two teams. They were just 5-of-25 from the 3-point line. But they did convert 17-of-23 free throws and every rebound down the stretch seemed to end up in Ganiyu’s hands.
The 6-foot-5 junior tied point guard Jenny for team-high with eight to go with his 11 points. One of his offensive boards came on a missed free throw by Brian Rusch in which he was the only Buccaneer rebounding against four Knights.
That led to two free throws by Jenny that put Beloit up 76-69 with 29 seconds remaining.
“Azeez put the effort in to go get it and we were fortunate where it bounced,” Beloit head coach Josh Hinz said. “His rebounds down the stretch really took the opportunity for them to come back away.”
Hinz was also impressed with Jenny’s play.
“Clayton is figuring it out,” the coach said. “It’s his first year in this program and it’s always kind of tough as the new guy at the point guard position. This was a good one for him. We talked about him being more aggressive. He can get in the paint and facilitate. He scored 14 points, hit six throws, had eight rebounds, four assists and no turnovers. We needed that.”
The Bucs (6-16) also got a nice game from Jabari Scuefield, who hit 7-of-8 shots on his way to a team-high 15 points. Michael Myles had 10.
Hinz would have liked to see his team’s shooting percentage a little higher.
“Almost everything we had was right at the rim in the second half and we need to do a better job of converting those,” he said.
Overall, Beloit shot 40 percent from the field (28-70) while Martin Luther shot 40.6 (26-64). The Knights had eight 3-pointers, but were just 12-of-23 at the free-throw line. Micah Kieselhorst led the way with 14 points.
BELOIT COLLEGE 78, MARTIN LUTHER 72
Martin Luther...37 35 — 72
B. College.......43 35 — 78
MARTIN LUTHER (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Kieselhorst 5-8 2-5 14, Veers 5-12 1-4 13, Balge 5-10 3-5 13, Blumer 3-7 2-2 10, Kjenstad 2-11 2-2 5, Frick 2-6 2-4 6, Hansen 2-5 0-0 6, Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Schroeder 1-1 0-1 2. Totals: 26-64 12-23 72.
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Scuefield 7-8 1-4 15, Jenny 4-9 6-6 14, Ganiyu 5-10 0-0 11, Nixon 2-5 2-3 6, Rusch 1-8 1-2 4, Myles 4-10 2-2 10, Coombs 1-3 3-4 6, Silagi 2-5 0-0 6, Roy 1-6 2-2 4, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2. Lottig 0-3 0-0 0, Bumstead 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-70 17-23 78.
3-pointers: ML 8-29 (Kieselhorst 2-4, Veers 2-5, Balge 0-1, Blumer 2-4, Kjenstad 0-7, Frick 0-2, Hansen 2-4, Miller 0-2), BC 5-25 (Jenny 0-4, Ganiyu 1-3, Nixon 0-2, Rusch 1-4, Myles 0-1, Coombs 1-2, Silagi 2-4, Semaj 0-1, Lottig 0-3, Bumstead 0-1). Fouled out: Rusch. Total fouls: ML 16, BC 16.