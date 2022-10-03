BDN_221004_KatieMcCool

Katie McCool Nichols, middle, was a member of a Midwest Conference championship team in 2006.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit College’s Hall of Honor will add four elite former student-athletes during a ceremony at noon Sunday in The Powerhouse.

Track and field standout Djuvane Browne (2004), baseball star Casey Nelson (2003) and two female Buccaneers who excelled in both volleyball and basketball, Katie McCool Nichols (2008) and Mary Parker (2010), will also be saluted at halftime of Beloit’s Homecoming football game at Strong Stadium on Saturday.

