BELOIT—Beloit College (0-9-0, 0-8-0) will wrap up its 2021 football season when it hosts Illinois College at noon on Saturday at Strong Stadium.

The teams haven’t met since the 2018 season when the Blueboys posted a 63-20 victory in Jacksonville, Ill.

The Bucs have dropped six straight to IC and eight of the past nine. Beloit’s last victory over the Blueboys was 42-27 in 2010.

After losing its first five games this season, IC has won its past four, including an impressive 55-24 rout of Grinnell College last week.

