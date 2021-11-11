Beloit College gridders host IC for finale By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Beloit College (0-9-0, 0-8-0) will wrap up its 2021 football season when it hosts Illinois College at noon on Saturday at Strong Stadium.The teams haven’t met since the 2018 season when the Blueboys posted a 63-20 victory in Jacksonville, Ill.The Bucs have dropped six straight to IC and eight of the past nine. Beloit’s last victory over the Blueboys was 42-27 in 2010.After losing its first five games this season, IC has won its past four, including an impressive 55-24 rout of Grinnell College last week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with retail theft at Beloit hardware store Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Town of Beloit Plan Commission to discuss multiple items New details surface of recent land sale in Gateway Business Park Protesters speak out against mask incident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime