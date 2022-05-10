BELOIT—Brian Bliese has a knack for turning up track talent where he least expects it.
His last “find” was Aminah Crawford, a soccer player at Beloit Memorial High School who went on to set sprinting records at Beloit College and become an NCAA Division III All-American last spring.
T’Aira Boyance is following the same path to success.
The junior was recruited as a basketball player and while she had thought about going out for track and field, COVID was too big an obstacle until this spring. It helped that she had several basketball teammates—Hannah Welte, Lexi Olson, Liz Kalk and Hadja Bayo—all on the track team.
“She told me she was fast, but I didn’t know how fast,” Bliese said. “She has a chance to be another Aminah Crawford. She is raw in some of her techniques, but she is strong and she is very competitive. If we can clean up her starts there is a hope she’ll be at the national level yet this spring.”
Bliese figures she is only two-tenths of a second off qualifying provisionally in the 100 meters and four or five-tenths in the 200. She will compete in both in this weekend’s Midwest Conference Track and Field Championships at Strong Stadium, as well as both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
The 4x100 is seeded second in the conference while the 4x4 is third.
“I think we have a chance to win both,” Bliese said.
Competing in the 4x100 will be Boyance, Montana McMahon, Jordan McDonald and Elana Furch. All four could also run the 4x200, although McDonald has battled a foot injury. If she doesn’t run the alternate is Welte.
“She’s struggling with an illness that has been going through the team,” Bliese said. “(Assistant coach) Ellie Waddle was down for two weeks with it. It’s not COVID, but it can really lay you up.”
Between the illness and the lack of practice time outdoors due to wet spring weather, Bliese said the track team has really had some challenges. But he’s looking forward to a good meet this weekend.
Field events will start at 12:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The final running event Friday is at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday it is at 3:15.
Bliese expects thrower Emiliano Reyes to have a strong meet.
“He is doing great, particularly since he injured a finger in the indoor season and is still bothered by it,” the coach said. “We didn’t have him throw the discus in the last meet. I don’t think he’s where he wants to be yet, but he will battle for the top three this weekend in the shot and the discus.”
Bliese said his sprinters could also have a strong meet. That group includes Ajani Joseph, Ahmasi Martin, Desire Mukucha and Brandon Joly.
“I think we can be faster than we’ve shown so far and the goal of a podium finish is realistic,” he said.
• RIPON INVITATIONAL RECAP: The Bucs tuned up for the MWC Championships by competing in a meet hosted by Ripon last weekend. Beloit’s women finished second and its men were third.
Boyance’s clocking of 25.27 seconds in the 200 not only won the meet, but also took over as the top time in the MWC this season. Teammates McDonald and McMahon were third and sixth, respectively, in the event.
Boyance was also first in the 100 in 12.36.
Furch posted a time of 1:02.50, a top 10 time in the MWC, to finish second in the 400.
Welte took first in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.41 and Olson was second in the 3000 steeplechase (13:29.67).
For the men, Joseph collected second-place finishes in the the 100 (11.31) and 200 (22.83).
Both of the Bucs’ 4x100 relay teams moved up in the MWC rankings. The women’s squad ran the event in 49 seconds flat to move up to second and the men were clocked in 43.42, the third-fastest time in the league this season.
Reyes and Kalk led the field competitors. Reyes had the top discus throw at 38.46 meters and was also second in the hammer throw (39.48). Kalk had the top height in the high jump (1.56 meters).
Quinten Lottig was second in the men’s high jump (1.72 meters). Rose Loos-Austin was second in the long jump (4.45 meters) while Royster was fourth. Martin was third in event (5.38 meters) on the men’s side. Leeland Crum was runnerup in the pole vault (3.52 meters).