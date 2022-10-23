BELOIT—It has been a long 1,106 days for the Beloit college football team.
That was Oct. 12, 2019. A Saturday afternoon that saw the Buccaneers walk away with a 13-7 win over Lawrence University. A canceled 2020 season and a winless 2021 slate later, and the two teams met again. Only three members of Beloit’s current roster were present on that 2019 team.
The Bucs proceeded to break its 21-game losing streak, what was the second-longest active streak in Division III football, in commanding fashion on a warm, sunny Saturday afternoon at Strong Stadium with a 56-0 trouncing of the Vikings.
“I was in tears before the handshake at the end,” head coach Ted Soenksen said. “It’s an emotional thing. Everybody puts a lot of time and effort into this. It's tough to keep playing and know that you put all this time in and not get the results you want. So, we finally got the payoff, and it’s a huge weight lifted off everybody’s shoulders.”
Sophomore WR AJ Fitzpatrick reflected on the journey to this day.
“Two years, man,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s been a long ride. There were a lot of blowout losses last year. We’ve been working all the way to get to this point. It’s really exciting, and I’m proud of my boys.
The Bucs got off to a very hot start: they stuffed a rush attempt to turn the ball over on downs before moving 31 yards down the field and into the end zone on a one-yard rush by QB Jacob Shafer.
Defensive back Gavin Thorpe then snagged Vikings QB Jack Sweeney’s throw out of the air, racing down the sideline and into the end zone for a pick-six.
It was Thrope’s first of two interceptions on the day, his fourth-straight game with an INT, and he now has six on the season.
“He’s a stud,” linebacker Ethan Flores said. “We feed off of his energy. He is quick, and he gets to the ball. I love that kid.”
Down 14-0 early in the second quarter, Lawrence moved methodically down the field. But the Beloit defense stepped up. Flores sacked Sweeney on first down and on fourth down, defensive back Quentin Schane broke up a pass in the end zone to turn the ball back over on downs.
“It was a huge game for our secondary,” Flores said. “We didn’t let anybody get behind us. And our defensive line was coming in hot, they just couldn’t hold us back. We were getting there.”
The Beloit defense limited the Vikings to 114 total yards and six first downs.
After an offensive lull, the Bucs made it a three-score game right before the half when Shafer found Fitzpatrick for a two-yard touchdown.
Fitzpatrick led the receiving room with eight receptions for 90 yards.
“He has the energy,” Soenksen said. “He flies around, and he isn’t going to back down to anyone, no matter their size. He blocks his butt off, but he also makes catches and breaks tackles.”
Fitzpatrick made sure Beloit kept its foot on the gas in the second half by taking the opening kickoff 80 yards for a TD.
Making the play all the better? His dad had predicted it at halftime.
“I think we all felt like I was going to take one back today,” Fitzpatrick said with a laugh. “I saw the hole and I was gone. It was awesome.”
The Bucs took up nearly nine minutes of clock as they moved 61 yards in 17 plays before freshman RB Devin Bush plowed into the end zone from one-yard out to make it 35-0.
Beloit put up 219 yards on the ground with Bush leading the team with 81 yards. The backfield combined for five TDs.
“The run game was not moving well in the first half,” Soenksen said. “I called out the O-line at half and demanded a better second half. And they bought in. We just kept going at it and wore them out.”
Three TDs later, and Soenksen had the second win of his career in style.
“That’s the most complete game we’ve played since I’ve been here,” he said. “And hopefully this is a start to working in this direction more often.”