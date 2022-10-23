BDN_221024_Bucs

Gavin Thorpe (center) celebrates with Ethan Flores (40) after intercepting Jack Sweeney’s (11) pass for a pick-six.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—It has been a long 1,106 days for the Beloit college football team. 

That was Oct. 12, 2019. A Saturday afternoon that saw the Buccaneers walk away with a 13-7 win over Lawrence University. A canceled 2020 season and a winless 2021 slate later, and the two teams met again. Only three members of Beloit’s current roster were present on that 2019 team. 

