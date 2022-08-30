BELOIT—Patience may be a virtue, but it isn’t a word commonly used to describe football fans.
Let’s face it, they want their teams to reload instead of rebuild.
Head coach Ted Soenksen hopes supporters of Beloit College’s Buccaneers are a little wiser than that and will recognize the team’s success story may require a few more chapters.
The cupboard was primarily bare when he took over the program and while he has numbers on the rise, loading up your starting lineup with underclassmen is rarely a formula for immediate success.
The Buccaneers were 0-10 a year ago, playing mostly freshmen, with some of the scores sort of confidence-numbing: 84-3 to Lake Forest, 66-0 to University of Chicago and 63-3 to Monmouth.
Beloit’s frosh are sophomores now and while Soenksen isn’t ready to proclaim the Buccaneers Midwest Conference contenders, he does expect to see significant progress when the team opens against Rockford University at Sam Greeley Field at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Last year we only returned eight players who had played a down of college football,” Soenksen said. “This year we have over 40 returning who saw action last year, most with some starting or regular rotation experience. We have a more mature group, but we are still on the young side. We have no one who would technically be listed as a senior.”
Growing pains were evident throughout the 2021 season. The Bucs only averaged 6.7 points while allowing an average of 47.5.
“We had very few non-freshmen on the field last year,” Soenksen said. “Those players are more mature now and for a lot of them, their bodies have changed. Some got thicker and some got trimmer. The majority of our team worked very hard in the off-season to get where they are now.”
Soenksen said the Bucs were challenged in spring meetings to put in the time in the off-season.
“I think they were in the weight rooms across the country,” he said. “There is more player-driven leadership coming through. They did a good job of holding each other accountable over the summer.”
The team started fall practices on Aug. 11 with 63 players, including 21 freshmen.
“I feel pretty good about the number of players returning who know our system,” Soenksen said.
Heading that list is quarterback 5-foot-11 quarterback Jacob Shafer. The Dixon High School grad may not have put up the numbers he wanted last season, but he won over his coach with his toughness.
“He was a 10-game starter for us,” Soenksen said. “He may have come off the field a play or two, but he is very tough and he’s very smart. He definitely has taken a step forward in a leadership role.”
The Bucs return their leading receiver, AJ Fitzpatrick, who caught 40 passes for 351 yards and three scores. The offensive line will see 5-10, 260-pound Cody Talamaivao—a junior in terms of eligibility, but who will graduate in the spring—anchor the unit at center.
“We’re moving Cody from left tackle to center because we have some bigger, longer guys to play outside,” Soenksen said. “He’s a bit shorter. He’s smart and he’s going to make all the calls on the line.”
Defensive lineman Lens Bernadel (5-11, 235) is also a junior on the roster, but is on track to graduate next spring.
“Lens played as a freshman on the 2019 team and every down as a tackle in 2021,” the coach said. “I’m excited to see what he can do in his last go around.”
The defensive front also returns four players who rotated at end last season: Ray Kelley, Kyle Springs-McCottry, Wyatt Hughes and Eli Allen. Former Turner standout Aiden Diehl was bothered by a pulled hamstring early in camp, but has returned to full-go and should be a mainstay at linebacker. The secondary has a leader in cornerback Gavin Thorpe.
As for special teams, the Bucs have both Rafael Cervantes and Alonso Casillas vying for the punter/kicker spots.
“We definitely feel good about those guys,” the coach said.
With a roster in the mid-60s, Soenksen said most of the players will have a chance to contribute during the season.
“Some of our freshmen will definitely get a chance to play Saturday,” the coach said. “We’re optimistic we will show improvement across the board, but we’re still very much a young, inexperienced work in progress.”
Rockford was 2-8 a year ago and 1-7 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. The Regents, who have a new head coach in Calvin Toliver, return an All-Region wide receiver in 6-2 Joey Owens (86 receptions, 1,269 yards, 17 TDs).
“They return their quarterback and some tall wide receivers and tight ends as well as five of their six leading tacklers on defense,” Soenksen said. “If you look at the rosters, they’re comparable. What separates us is that they have 17 seniors and we have basically two. It’s going to depend on how quickly we can grow up and build.”
• NOTES: The RU Regents have two local players on the roster in freshman wide receiver Brandon Davidson (Beloit Memorial) and freshman linebacker Nathaniel Hoyt (Big Foot).